Meander Valley showed no signs that they had lost their mojo at Blue Gum Park as they swept aside George Town in the NTFAW division one preliminary final.
Winning 8.8 (56) to 1.1 (7), the Sunettes have given themselves the opportunity to go one better than last year, where they fell short to South Launceston in the grand final.
Things looked ominous for the Saints from the outset as the minor premiers kicked four first-quarter goals without reply.
By half-time, the writing appeared to be on the wall with the Sunettes 31 points to the good.
Two more goals were added in the third term for the eventual winners while the Saints did not manage to hit the scoreboard in the second half.
Meander Valley co-coach Kia Rogers said the squad were just happy to get the job done.
"It was a relief that we did it and excitement. I'd probably really say that the girls are just very excited to get another opportunity at the grand final," she said.
With Rogers, Cleo Cresswell and Charlotte How each kicking two goals, the co-mentor was thrilled that the side's experience was able to come to the floor when needed most.
"It was definitely one of our best team games that we've played, but I'm very proud of the leaders in our group for really standing up and leading from the front," she said.
The win has created two opportunities to garner some redemption back for the red and yellow, with the big dance also a rematch of the second semi-final when Deloraine knocked them off for the first time in 2023.
"We're happy that we get to create these memories and be a part of the big day and the atmosphere, Rogers said.
"Deloraine are an amazing opponent and we're just happy to get another crack at them as well.
"The big ground (at UTAS Stadium) definitely suits our style of play, so we're hoping that it will just give us a little bit more of an advantage that we didn't have last time."
Ella Cresswell, Charlie Giddins, Madeline Howe, Caitlyn Lee, How and Deserae Austerberry were named best performers for the Sunettes.
Jodie Clifford, goal-kicker Tyeisha Hinds, Laura Osten, Letitia Hancock, Hannah Barwick and Olivia Rigney were gallant in defeat for the Saints.
