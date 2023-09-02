North Launceston produced the win on Saturday but fell just short of claiming a Tasmanian State League home final.
Finishing 15.17 (107) to 5.4 (34) victors against North Hobart, the Bombers almost stole top spot from Kingborough following their upset loss to Clarence.
Brad Cox-Goodyer's side fell 1.77 per cent short of hosting next week's shot at the grand final but the coach was still able to see the positive side.
"We had a rough idea of what we needed to do but we came to rue our goal-kicking over the last couple of weeks," he said.
"We kicked 17 points today and 19 last week so we were our own worst enemy but regardless, we are still in a final to make a grand final so we'll play it anywhere.
"Obviously we'd love to play it here but we go down there with nothing to lose now, we will be the underdogs and it is exciting."
North Hobart started with a bang, kicking the first three goals of the game through Dom White, debutant Jack Miller and Matthew Campbell.
Cox-Goodyer's first of the day came via a 50-metre penalty as he stemmed the Demons' momentum through another stunning snap - putting his side behind by just a goal at the first break.
North Hobart's Cohen Stephenson extended the Demons' margin within the first two minutes of the second term but from there, it would be all one-way traffic as the Bombers piled on 10 unanswered goals.
"It took us a while to get going," Cox-Goodyer admitted.
"Halfway through the second quarter we really shifted into gear and that third quarter was pretty potent.
"We started a bit slow in the last but finished strong, so we take the result and move on ready for a big final."
Theo Ives started the run before Brandon Leary followed, Alex Lee jumped on in his 150th match for the Bombers and Cox-Goodyer's third sent the home side into half-time 6.6 (42) to 4.3 (27) leaders.
Harvey Griffiths booted two in the third term with Will Manshanden slotting a tidy major on the run from an angle and Jack Aherne, Leary and Blade Sulzberger extending the Bombers' lead and effectively ensuring they'll finish their home-and-away season on a high.
However, the Demons also planned on finishing their season with a highlight as David Monks karate-kicked out of the ruck to boot their first goal in more than 90 minutes.
Goals to Leary, Jack Avent and a fourth to Cox-Goodyer saw the Bombers get as close as they could to the top spot but the Tigers held it by the skin of their teeth - ensuring a qualifying final at Twin Ovals next week.
It was a big day for the club on and off the field, with Lee celebrating his 150th game and life membership, while Steven Spencer became the club's 14th legend.
"Obviously we built it up through the week with Alex, life membership only happens once and we wanted to make it a special day for him," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I was a bit worried early but we clicked into gear and got the job done.
"Obviously Steven being the 14th legend of our footy club is pretty special as well and I think there were a few people upstairs that had a pretty good day so it's just been a good day for the footy club all round."
Manshanden was named North Launceston's best, closely followed by Jack Avent and Sulzberger while Jack Sandric and Callen Daly were strong in defeat for the visitors.
