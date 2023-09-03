A Launceston high school teacher has developed an artificial intelligence platform to help other educators streamline their teaching and manage heavy workloads.
Jake Chamberlain, founder of Teachers Assistant AI, became curious about the potential of AI in education after he started using tools like Chat GPT in his own work.
Chat GPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer is an online tool powered by artificial intelligence that can create dialogue and respond to questions with humanlike language.
It can create various types of writing including articles, essays, emails and even programming code with a simple prompt.
Mr Chamberkain said his mission was to tackle "the age-old issue of excessive workload in the teaching profession" and to break the stigma of teachers using AI.
He described using AI tools like "talking to your best friend" who had "the absolute knowledge of the internet".
"They'll give you exactly what you want to know and how to know it instantly, instead of having to filter through research and so forth," Mr Chamberlain said.
His platform has been active for six months and has a range of tools to help teachers.
There are 170 templates that help with administration, there's a plagiarism detection tool, a tool that turns YouTube videos into a quiz to check retention, and ability to create learning resources.
Mr Chamberlain said an advantage of his platform was being able to cater to different levels of learning.
The same task can be revised to help out a student who has a lower reading level, for example.
"I wouldn't even have time to cater for that student. I'd have to work with him one on one to talk him through it and so forth. But now if I use a tool like this and Chat GPT, it would do it quite quickly," he said.
Mr Chamberlain said in a classroom, there was a good chance that there would be children who were going to miss out, whether they're high achievers or need more help.
"I can't cater for them all," he said. "There's just not enough teachers to support them all, not enough teacher assistants to support all the kids."
His AI platform can help teachers to create personalised work for a student "in seconds" instead having to draw up a plan on their own.
As a new and emerging technology, there are a lot of fears and concerns about the ethics of AI and its potential to displace jobs.
"We're never going to be replaced," Mr Chamberlain said.
"Those who choose to embrace it will feel empowered."
However, AI tools for students remain a contentious issue and this year the Tasmanian Department of Education restricted access to Chat GPT in schools.
AI tools can hamper students' development and creativity, Mr Chamberlain said.
"They need to learn to be able to function cognitively themselves without relying on AI," he said.
As students prepare for the future of AI, we have a shared responsibility to help them to use it responsibly, he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.