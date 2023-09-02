Northern Hawks figurehead Ash Mawer has cemented her place in Tasmanian netball history with a fifth open MVP award.
The 27-year-old was named best in the state at the Netball Tasmania awards at Launceston's Hotel Grand Chancellor on Saturday.
It is Mawer's fourth-consecutive MVP having followed up her first triumph in 2017 by sharing the 2020 award with Zoe Gough of Arrows and adding two more in 2021 and 2022. She also finished runner-up in 2018.
The accolade capped a superb season for Mawer who was also named open hot shot, made the all-star team of the year and celebrated another premiership.
Fellow Northern Hawks Lynette Childs, Lydia Coote, Ellie Marshall and Kendall Jones also made the all-star team along with Cavaliers' Shelby Miller and Esther Kidmas.
The night also celebrated the wider success of netball in the state.
Premiers: Northern Hawks
Hot shot: Ash Mawer (Northern Hawks)
Best first year player: Gemma Collyer (Devon)
All-star team: Alex Vinen (Cripps), Gemma Collyer (Devon), Lynette Childs (Northern Hawks), Shelby Miller (Cavaliers), Lydia Coote (Northern Hawks), Ash Probert-Hill (Cripps Waratah), Ellie Marshall (Northern Hawks), Ash Mawer (Northern Hawks), Esther Kidmas (Cavaliers), Kendall Jones (Northern Hawks)
Coach of the year: Aaron Pidgeon (Cripps)
MVP Ash Mawer: (Northern Hawks); runner-up: Alex Vinen (Cripps)
Premiers: Cavaliers
Hot shot: Sophie Brewer (Cavaliers)
Best first year player: Asha Lowe (Cavaliers)
All-star team: Jess Owen (Cripps), Paige O'Neill (Cavaliers), Hannah Brereton (Kingston), Asha Lowe (Cavaliers), Ava Lockwood (Cavaliers), Jo Thompson (Kingston), Lily Humphreys (Northern Hawks),Sophie Blackberry (Cavaliers), Sophie Brewer (Cavaliers), Ebony McGinniss (Karana)
Coach of the year: Marsha Batchelor (South East Suns)
MVP Ava Lockwood (Cavaliers); runner-up: Paige O'Neill (Cavaliers)
NetSetGO centre of the year: Devon
Volunteer of the year: Rachael McGiveron (St Helen's Netball Association), Judy Prokopeic (Palena, STNA, TNL)
Association: Burnie
15&U tournament MVP: Sophie Sherriff
17&U tournament MVP: Charlotte Walker
19&U tournament MVP: Gemma Collyer
ANC Wild tournament MVP: Shelby Miller
Emerging umpire of the year: Ellie Jones
Umpire of the year: Rachael Stebbings
