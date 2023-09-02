The Examinersport
Northern Hawk Ash Mawer claims fifth Tasmanian MVP award

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 2 2023 - 10:30pm
Northern Hawk Ash Mawer in action in the grand final against Cavaliers. Picture by Paul Scambler
Northern Hawks figurehead Ash Mawer has cemented her place in Tasmanian netball history with a fifth open MVP award.

