A derelict building in Evandale, once slated for demolition, has been purchased by "a local hero" and is due to be restored to its former glory, Northern Midlands councillors heard at their August meeting.
The 1835 property on Macquarie Street is on the heritage register but has fallen into significant disrepair.
Northern Midlands Council received a planning application to revamp the property and to create a two storey building behind the heritage cottage.
The council received three representations about the application. Two took issue with the height of the two storey addition and raised concerns about the heritage value of a tree on the property.
The third endorsed the plans and supported the removal of the tree which they felt was "in poor condition".
"Having lived alongside this eyesore for many years, first as a tenant and now as the owners, we looked at the redevelopment application quite closely," they said.
"This redevelopment can only but be an asset and we are certainly looking forward to it."
Notes from the council's planner said the two storey addition was "less than the allowable 8.5m in the zone".
The health of the old tree on the property was assessed by an arborist who concluded it had come to "the end of its SULE, Safe Usable Life Expectancy and its time for the tree to go, given the plans for the site".
Before councillors voted on the decision, a member of the public said the property had been due for demolition but the owner was persuaded to restore the building in discussions with Heritage Tasmania.
The central part of the building has timber lining of historic value, which was believed to be worth preserving, he said.
The Heritage Register said the building was of historic heritage significance "because of its potential to demonstrate the principal characteristics of a single storey weatherboard Victorian domestic".
Councillors heard that owner Ros Palmer had restored three buildings on Russell Street to a "spectacular condition" and had donated $650,000 to the National Trust for furnishings and improvements to Clarendon.
The member of the public urged councillors to approve the application and to consider a "letter of acknowledgement" for her efforts.
"I really think she is a local hero that's not been acknowledged because of the work she's done [to] help the preservation of Evandale," they said.
Deputy mayor Janet Lambert said the plan was "fantastic".
"It's sat there for such a long time to the concern of many people who live in that area. So I think, it's amazing to see what can be done to restore and retain the bones of that building," Cr Lambert said.
The motion was carried unanimously.
