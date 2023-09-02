Launceston gained some momentum heading into finals as they defeated Glenorchy 22.14 (146) to 6.6 (42) at Windsor Park.
Captain Jake Hinds led from the front as small forward duo Liam Jones and Isaac Hyatt combined for 11 majors, with the former booting seven.
Blues coach Mitch Thorp was "really pleased" with how his side ended their home-and-away season, having defeated the Magpies by only three points last time they met.
"We've been working towards a performance like that for a little while," he said.
"We were obviously a little bit challenged there halfway through the first quarter but the boys put their head down, bum up and finished the game well.
"We wanted a four-quarter performance today and we spoke about how pleased we were with the development of the group and the attitudes of all the players and training attendance - all that stuff has been wonderful but we needed to have a good game to finish the home-and-away year.
"Making finals shouldn't be taken for granted, it's something you have to earn ... and now we get the chance to head into the finals series with a bit of an uptick."
Young stars Bailey Gillow and Jones provided the first two goals of the game for the Blues but majors to Pies coach Josh Arnold and Callum Thompson put the home side on the ropes.
A 50-metre penalty and goal to Liam Canny gave the Blues a reprieve and a five-point quarter-time lead before they put the pedal to the metal and created some breathing room.
As Dylan Riley moved to half-back, the Blues booted five consecutive goals and seven for the quarter as Hyatt kicked two and Jones, Jordan Cowell, Lenny Faulkner, Jamieson House and Jacob Wheeler followed suit.
Faulkner's major marked his first senior goal, as did Caleb Mayne's for Glenorchy - their sole goal of the term.
Both sides got around their young guns to ensure it was a moment to remember.
"It's really important, we had Avery Thomas last week kicking his first goal too," Thorp said.
"We've got a handful of guys that are in the infancy of their footy journeys and kicking your first goal is always something you want to remember so little things like that are moments we'll reflect on."
Holding a 10.5 (65) to 3.3 (21) half-time advantage, the Blues didn't relent as Jones brought his tally to four, Hyatt to three and captain Hinds and Lockie Presnell joined the party.
A downfield 50-metre penalty and subsequent goal from Hunter Wright ended the Blues' run of seven straight goals as they took a 71-point lead into their last quarter of the home-and-away season.
The reigning premiers hit the scoreboard within the first minute of the last as two of their stars - Jones and Hinds - combined, giving the skipper his second goal with his 35th disposal of the day.
Josh Meredith answered straight back for the Pies but Riley was able to sneak forward and add another goal for the Blues before Jones nailed his sixth and seventh either side of a Nathan Blowfield major.
Hinds sealed the deal by dribbling a goal through with the final kick of the day - finishing with 41 disposals, eight clearances and three goals.
In the absence of captains Brodie Palfreyman and Jobi Harper, House also starred for the Blues - having 31 disposals and 16 tackles.
The Blues will now travel to Bellerive Oval to play Clarence next weekend in an elimination final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.