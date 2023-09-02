Police investigating a possible disturbance in the Launceston CBD have asked witnesses or those with CCTV footage to come forward.
Officers believed a group of men had an altercation about 4.30am on Saturday, September 2, on the stretch of Charles Street between Paterson Street and Cimitiere Street.
Police did not have any further details about the alleged incident, nor any specific details about the individual men or the size of the group.
Anybody who was in the area at that time and think they witnessed the altercation, or anybody with CCTV of the incident is asked to contact Launceston Police Station or Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.