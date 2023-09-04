The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Launceston's Thylacine statue relocation was avoidable

By Letters to the Editor
September 4 2023 - 10:30am
One of the Brisbane Street mall thylacines basks in the sun at its new home at Civic Square. Picture by Paul Scambler
One of the Brisbane Street mall thylacines basks in the sun at its new home at Civic Square. Picture by Paul Scambler

I am amazed at why these (Thylacine) statues were removed in the first place. People need to pay attention to what they are doing and they won't run into or trip over things and get their heads out of mobile devices. I have nearly been bumped into on many occasions next time I will continue to walk straight ahead

