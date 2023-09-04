I am amazed at why these (Thylacine) statues were removed in the first place. People need to pay attention to what they are doing and they won't run into or trip over things and get their heads out of mobile devices. I have nearly been bumped into on many occasions next time I will continue to walk straight ahead
Dean Gibbons, George Town
I have read in The Examiner that our water volume is around 45 per cent of capacity.
My question is this, with all the power produced why can't the post turbine water be pumped back into our storage areas and used over and over again? Just put a turbine on the outcoming water line and pump it back up.
My other question is, why can't salt water be used to generate what is needed for the Green Hydrogen project near George Town? If for some reason it definitely has to be fresh water, build a desalination plant and leave our drinking water alone.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
The claim that the Voice referendum is divisive is baseless.
The modest request is for the indigenous to have a formally established representation to the Federal government relating to policies that affect them.
Similar representation already exists for countless advisory groups. What is being sought will not accord any special advantages or privileges in excess of the other advisory groups.
It is a mystery to me how it can be conceived a successful Voice outcome might adversely affect the lives of the rest of us.
The claim that the Voice is divisive is a prominent feature of the NO supporters groupthink. It has all the hallmarks of downward envy.
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
Three items in today's Examiner (2nd September) lined up perfectly. The first was the column 'Tasmania set for scorcher this Spring', the second was 'Albanese government slammed for reckless mine approval', and thirdly, Pope's carton summed up the Australian climate situation perfectly.
Will this issue become the Albanese government's 'Robodebt'?
Will they deny culpability while the rest of us already know the facts and science point to a coming environmental catastrophe?
Minister Plibersek justifies her decision by hiding behind the EPBC, which Graham Samuels emphasised in his ten-year review was completely ineffective environmental legislation. Plibersek herself has admitted this previously and is working on replacing it with another piece of ineffective legislation. What about her moral duty of care?
I despair because both major parties have failed to provide the Australian public with an effective climate strategy. How do we bring some rationality and sanity to this or any government?
Steve Saunders, West Launceston
THIS Referendum gives us a moral choice.
Vote Yes and grant a request for recognition and representation to the original inhabitants of our rich and preposterous country. Vote No and maintain the status quo, ensuring that any improvement to the lives of Indigenous
Australians are subject to the political whims of the ruling government. We have seen that this hasn't worked in the past so how can it work in the future?
I agree with Senator Price that not all Indigenous people are disadvantaged. However, they are disproportionately represented in every negative major living standard of health, justice and education.
The Yes case appeals to our sense of decency and "fair go". The No case demands that we ignore the information available. Its proponents are running a Trump-like campaign of lies, quotes out of context and the language of division.
Our local MP Bridget Archer and a minority of her colleagues, including premier Jeremy Rockcliffe, stand against this tide while their fellow Liberals toe Peter Dutton's divisive line.
We are better than this. If you do nothing else to inform yourself read the Referendum Booklet that is in our letterboxes - the choice for Yes becomes obvious when you really think about it rather than fear change.
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
