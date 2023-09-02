Having kicked 1.11 by the early stages of the third quarter, a packed out Parrot Park were becoming increasingly concerned that Bridgenorth's missed chances could prove costly against Old Launcestonians.
Playing for a spot in the NTFAW premier grand final, the Parrots were only four points ahead of the Blues despite having nine more scoring shots.
But the supporters' fears were settled as Emily Mckinnell converted from 25 metres out.
Teagan Hodgetts put on another soon after in fine fashion, with the Parrots' youngest player drawing gasps of admiration from the green and red army.
Abbey Green's clean strike from nearly 40m out kept the margin to just 10 points at the final break, but it always felt like the OLs were behind the eightball.
Alice Robinson and Letitia Johnston added two more for the Parrots as car horns continued to reverberate, while Taylah Lehman managed a consolation for OLs, who will have to play in next week's preliminary final against Old Scotch.
We were very pleased today that we got the job done.- Bobby Beams
With scores finishing 5.11 (41) to 4.3 (27), Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams said the waywardness in front of goal was something that would fix itself if they continued to win other areas of the game.
"We don't focus too much on the outcome and goals, but we focus on our KPIs and our process," he said.
"I said to them at the time, in one of the breaks, we're winning those key moments, those key KPIs, let's continue to do that and it'll come and it did, in the end I think we kicked the last four straight."
Finding it difficult to single out key personnel in the win, Beams said the performance was a true "team effort" which has guided them into the big dance on September 16.
"I was extremely proud (when the siren went). Just everything those girls have done from since we started pre-season back in November," he said.
"Even before that, there were girls just training, training, training and just wanting to get fitter, wanting to get better.
"It's a long season and we've put a lot of work in and you've got to get there to do any good and so to play like that in a real important game, we were very pleased today that we got the job done."
Johnston's performance to go along with her critical goal was enough to earn her best on ground, while Sarah Donnelly, Jenna Griffiths, Courtney Sharman, Grace Walker and Emma Woods were also influential.
Goal-kicker Daizi Blundstone was best for OLs, while Alex Ferguson, Macenzi Lloyd, Hannah Lee, Jennifer Guy and Ashlea Mawer all put in a good account of themselves.
