An explosive 10 minutes was all it took.
Rocherlea live-wire Brayden Pitcher snapped three goals and Jordan Cousens smoked one through from 50 metres on the run to help the City Tigers take a 28-point lead to quarter-time.
They would eventually beat Longford 12.7 (79) to 7.11 (53) in a NTFA premier semi-final where there was tension right until after the final siren at Hillwood.
It means Rocherlea will meet South Launceston in the preliminary final after Hillwood defeated the Bulldogs in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Rocherlea playing-coach Josh Ponting felt Longford controlled the opening minutes of the game before it turned.
"They were coming through the middle and getting some good looks forward of the footy," he said.
"My backs did a tremendous job to hold them up and that was probably the driving factor of that (turnaround).
"Then Dakota Bannister went into the middle and he took the team on his back pretty much and started grabbing it out of the ruck and getting the ball going our way.
"Territory with six versus six forward of the footy is like gold."
Mid-season recruit Pitcher was the star with four goals.
"He's missed a couple of weeks with a hamstring there," Ponting said.
"He's that dynamic player you want in finals footy because he can change a game ... he put you 30 points up in the blink of an eye."
Zane Brown, who finished with five majors, kicked three crucial goals in the last quarter, from about the same spot each time, to snuff out any comeback from the Country Tigers.
Longford assistant coach Luke Murfitt-Cowen shared his thoughts on the match-defining 10 minutes.
"They've got a really dangerous forward line with really good one-on-one players," he said.
"They're up there with the best midfield in the comp with Cousens and Ponting and can throw blokes like (Jacob) Hawkins and (Jack) Rushton through there, it's pretty dangerous.
"In a final, you need to get some territory and they got a lot of territory early on and it put our backs under pressure and they just managed to bang on the score really quickly and we just couldn't quite stop their momentum."
Murfitt-Cowen said the Country Tigers rued their missed opportunities in front of goal.
"Pitcher was incredible today in what he did in that first 20 minutes of the game," he said.
"We always believed in our system and we knew the game was turning, we just probably didn't our take opportunities when they came whereas they, especially up to three quarter-time, had kicked pretty straight.
"In a big final if you kick straight, when the opportunities are there, you're going to win the game and that's what they did better than us."
Rocherlea's Andrew Cox-Goodyer pulled out of the game in the warm-up with a tight hamstring which opened up a unique situation.
Ponting said Rushton, who returned from a knee injury, wasn't meant to play.
"He was still a little bit sore and we thought 'was it worth risking it - probably not'," he said.
"He said, 'I'll bring my gear anyway' and luckily he brought his gear and he jumped in and filled a role nicely.
"He's got that knee brace on and is trying to keep that knee nice and protected.
"But at the end of the day, he's the same sort of player as Zane (Brown) - when you chuck him in there, he's going to give you everything he's got no matter how his body is."
