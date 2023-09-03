What about the North? Stadium benefits 'beggars belief'

The article written by Minister Nic Street (The Examiner, September 1) indicates that he and his government still do not understand why so many Tasmanians, especially from the North, would much prefer the inordinate amounts of money required to field an AFL team to be re-directed more equitably and sensibly.
He boasts of the quarter of billion dollars of federal money that will flow into the State. From his descriptions, the vast majority of that will end up in the south, with the redevelopments of UTAS stadium and Dial Park being the only northern recipients (of a small fraction of the funding).
His assertion that "not only will the (training) centre provide ... it will be a beacon of health and wellbeing in the state (or its south at least?)" beggars belief.
Surely it is the government's responsibility to work to ensure that its own health department is such a beacon.
Instead of committing vast amounts of monies to an AFL team, the government would do well to increase funding to address all of our many pressing health issues with more urgency.
That would show a real commitment to "health and wellbeing" rather than a trite one.
It would also see funding being distributed more evenly.
Selwyn Church, Perth
I nice to see a plan for the the Tamar River but once again it ignores the fact that the mud won't vanish by itself. Having worked on the last major dredging scheme in the 1990's and being privileged to work with the experts employed to study the river, I can categorically say that the only fix is to remove the mud by dredging and transporting either by pumping or barge to somewhere else.
The professor working on the job told us that the tidal nature of the estuary was such that even if you increased the water flow the tide would constantly bring the silt back and that this process had been active ever since the estuary became tidal some 10,000 years ago, hence the presence of Invermay, Tamar Is flats, Windsor Park the North Esk plains up to Corra Lyn etc.
Dressing up the river banks won't fix the problem!
Ken Terry, Bridport
Gordon Thurlow [Sept 1] you say you will be voting NO based on your principles. As a former principal I was expected to hold acceptable principles.Gordon ,what are the principles leading you to vote NO ? There is a principle involved because my principal concern is that your principles relating to this issue might be deemed unprincipled .
Ralph Marshall, Launceston
IT'S unfortunate that the referendum has become a political point-scoring match. So it's now become "vote for me ... vote for my team ..." But this is simply about voting for change, or not.
The referendum is a proposal for change.
Obviously including the original inhabitants of the country in our constitution is a no-brainer, so I would need a very good reason to overthrow that with a No vote.
And the proposal to give the indigenous population a say in management of their affairs through a committee structure seems very logical to me.
Voting No is to vote Yes for a continuation of the current method of managing indigenous affairs.
The results of white people managing the affairs of black people over 200 years has been nothing short of disastrous.
I haven't heard anyone urging a No vote extolling the virtues of continuing down that path.
It is time for change. I recommend we vote Yes.
Bob Cohen, East Launceston
