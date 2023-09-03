The Examiner
YOUR SAY: What about the North? Stadium benefits 'beggars belief'

By Letters to the Editor
September 3 2023 - 10:30am
The article written by Minister Nic Street (The Examiner, September 1) indicates that he and his government still do not understand why so many Tasmanians, especially from the North, would much prefer the inordinate amounts of money required to field an AFL team to be re-directed more equitably and sensibly.

