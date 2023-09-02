The Examiner
Concessions and Discounts Guide 2023/24 to help cost of living pressures

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
September 2 2023
Ian Gleeson of Beauty Point, Minister Jo Palmer, Ros Burr of Exeter and Michael Savage of Beauty Point at the launch of the Concessions and Discounts Guide 2023-24. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Pensioners and concession card holders hope the latest Concessions and Discounts Guide might provide some relief for living expenses and sky high electricity prices.

