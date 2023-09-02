Pensioners and concession card holders hope the latest Concessions and Discounts Guide might provide some relief for living expenses and sky high electricity prices.
Minister for Community Services and Development, Jo Palmer launched the booklet on Saturday, September 2, which outlined ways people could access targeted support.
"We recognise that increased cost-of-living pressures are stretching the budgets of many Tasmanians," Ms Palmer said.
"The Concessions and Discounts Tasmanian Government Guide 2023-24 offers more than 90 different types of concessions and savings for a range of essential services including local council rates, electricity, housing, health services, vehicle registration, driver licences and public transport."
Ms Palmer was joined by Beauty Point residents Ian Gleeson and Michael Savage and Exeter resident Ros Burr who spoke about cost of living pressures from electricity, supermarket prices and water
Exeter resident Ros Burr who's had a seniors card for over 20 years said she makes use of the booklet, which she finds "excellent".
"There are a lot of people that don't realise that these books are available," Ms Burr said.
She's most concerned about electricity bills and the price of food at supermarkets.
"That weighs heavily on just the average person," she said. "Hopefully that will all start to improve very quickly. "
Mr Savage said he intended to share the booklet his community's bowls club.
"We'll utilise there, I've no doubt," Mr Savage said.
"We know that these small amounts can really add up and make a big difference in the lives of Tasmanians who are eligible," she said.
Ms Palmer said the guide could make a difference to electricity bills.
For certain concession card holders, there's up to $600 annually in electricity concessions, she said.
"When you couple that with the $250 rebate that the state government has provided in partnership with the Australian government, it's over $850 of potential savings on your electricity bill," Ms Palmer said.
"To help alleviate some financial stress, I encourage all Tasmanians who hold a concession card to head to the concessions website, or collect a hard copy, and take advantage of the concessions you are eligible for."
Free hard copies of the Guide are available from Service Tasmania centres, libraries, local councils, neighbourhood houses and men's sheds.
It can also be accessed online at www.concessions.tas.gov.au
