The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern Tasmanian waterways are set to get cleaner over the coming years

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The kanamaluka/River Tamar is on track to be in a far healthier state as a program targeting Northern Tasmanian waterways winds down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.