The kanamaluka/River Tamar is on track to be in a far healthier state as a program targeting Northern Tasmanian waterways winds down.
Since 2019, 140 farmers have installed more than 500km of fencing along waterways, which has protected more than 2200 hectares of stream side habitat through the NRM North-led Tamar Action Grants program.
Effluent management across 2600 hectares of dairy pasture has also been improved thanks to support from peak industry body DairyTas.
NRM North water program manager Jesse Webster said keeping livestock away from watercourses had significant benefits on the land and in the main body of the estuary.
"By building fences along waterways, you protect the riparian zone - the zone that's in between the fence and the river," Mr Webster said.
"That's a very important ecological zone as it provides habitat biodiversity.
"It also reduces nitrogen, phosphorus, those sorts of things from entering the river from agricultural practices, as well as suspended sediment with reduced erosion."
As of March 2022, while works were still in progress, water monitoring showed a 4 per cent reduction in average nitrogen levels, a 4.2 per cent reduction in average phosphorous levels and an 8 per cent reduction in the average amount of suspended solids.
The same modelling showed a 7.3 per cent reduction in average enterococci bacteria concentrations - far more than the 4.7 per cent target.
Mr Webster said this was partly due to the Sewage Intrusion Program - which rectified crossed connections between stormwater and sewer pipes - being expanded to cover more areas.
Through these and other initiatives, NRM North and stakeholders like the City of Launceston council are aiming for a 40 per cent reduction in the maximum bacteria concentrations, which typically peak after rainfall.
Mr Webster said this would have real, tangible benefits for those who row, sail or do other water-related activities on the river.
"That could result in people being able to access the water earlier, or recreate on the water where they otherwise couldn't," he said.
"Pathogens would dissipate earlier.
"There are people that use the estuary on a daily basis, and they will directly benefit."
There were also benefits for farmers, as keeping livestock from drinking river water reduced the likelihood they would contract water-borne illnesses and reduced erosion meant increased flood resilience.
Other benefits are not immediate, and Mr Webster these will take years to be fully realised.
"These riparian zones may take five, 10 or 15 years to repair from what they are now," he said.
"Every year, you get a bigger ecological benefit than the previous year as vegetation matures, and if you actively re-vegetate as well, it will take at least 10 to 15 years before you see the really big benefits."
