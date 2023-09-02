A Launceston teenager is going the extra mile - or, in his case, kilometre, to help find a cure for Motor Neuron Disease (MND).
Since 2020, 14-year-old Archie Payne has raised more than $18,000 for the MND charity, FightMND.
Archie said he was inspired to start fundraising after he learned about the disease at school.
"I saw a video about Neale Daniher at school, and I just knew I had to do something to help out," he said.
"There is no cure at all for MND. For other conditions, there are treatments available, but for the people who have MND, they have nothing.
"It's not right, and I want to help change that."
Archie is completing his fourth "27-themed" challenge, representing the 27-month average life expectancy for those diagnosed with MND.
In 2020, Archie ran 27 kilometres in 27 hours and raised over $2000.
In 2021, he ran 2.7 kilometres every day for 27 days, followed by a mass ice bucket challenge with 27 students at his school, raising $6000.
Last year, Archie ran 27 laps of his school oval - about 10.5 kilometres - just four days after completing the Burnie 10, raising over $4500.
This year, Archie is completing his biggest challenge yet by running 27 kilometres in three hours or less.
"27 kilometres is a very long way to run, especially when you're 14," Archie said.
"It's going to be hard, but it's nothing like people with MND have to go through.
"I've been training, though, so I hope to do it as quickly as possible."
Archie was off and running from 11am at the Carrick Park Racing Club, cheered on by friends and family.
"I keep coming back and trying to raise more money each year because it is important," he said.
"Every dollar counts, and all funds raised go to FightMND, who are determined to fund vital MND research and help find a cure for MND."
Archie said he was further motivated to help out after the death of close family friend and racehorse trainer Terry Roles, who passed away in 2021, exactly 27 months after being diagnosed with MND.
Archie's mum, Allie Payne, said she was very proud of all of his hard work.
"He's got a heart of gold. We're very proud of him," she said.
"He's also been running an online auction to help raise even more funds for FightMND, and the support has been overwhelming."
To donate to Archie's 2023 fundraiser, visit hub.fightmnd.org.au/27-challenge-2023/archies-2023-27-challenge-27km-run
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.