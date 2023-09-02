It will be a long time before the Cataract Walk is reopened to the public.
Part of the stone wall, which City of Launceston council officers found to be about 160 years old during their investigations, failed in July after heavy rain and the track is likely to remain closed until January 2024.
Motion sensors attached to the wall were recording "daily movement" in August, which the council's general manager for infrastructure and assets Shane Eberhardt said was cause for concern.
"The wall could fail any day, it's a matter of 'when', not 'if'," Mr Eberhardt said.
"That 'when' is sooner than we'd like. We can't just wait and see."
Some of this movement is normal as stones in the wall expand and contract as they warm and cool throughout the day, however there are two locations where the wall is bulging.
One of these is in an open stretch of the wall, while the other is behind a stone buttress estimated to weigh 2.5 tonnes, and both show signs of giving way as smaller stones have already fallen out.
Catch fences have been installed below the existing failure site however these are not enough to keep the heavy rocks at bay should the rest of the wall collapse.
With that in mind, Mr Eberhardt said it was too unsafe to allow the general public on the track or have council staff work to clear the rockfall, and the only solution would be the full replacement of the wall.
Mr Eberhardt said the council was yet to formally approve any funding for the necessary work however this was likely to happen in September, and he was "optimistic" the track would be opened in summer.
The wall is ultimately the homeowner's responsibility, but Mr Eberhardt said the council was willing to assist in this case due to the gorge's significance.
"We want the risk removed," he said.
"We would normally not get involved in something like this."
Mr Eberhardt said there were some benefits to the unplanned closure.
This included the purchase of the motion sensors, which as it turned out were made in Launceston, and could be reused to provide live updates on other key infrastructure.
Mr Eberhardt said council workers were also taking advantage of the closure to carry out other, more routine maintenance tasks like footpath resurfacing outside the hazard zone.
The work has meant planned maintenance on the Alexandra Suspension Bridge has been delayed until 2024, which Mr Eberhardt said was a hard choice but necessary to keep other walking tracks accessible.
While the January opening date was still several months away, Mr Eberhardt said as soon as work could begin, it would.
"We want the walkway open, that's our priority," he said.
"The Cataract Gorge is a key part of Launceston."
Other tracks through Cataract Gorge remain open and there are plans to alter the free Tiger Bus schedule to maintain access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.