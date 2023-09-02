The Examiner
Brisbane Street mall thylacine statues back on public display

Joe Colbrook
September 2 2023
The bronze thylacine statues removed from the Brisbane Street mall will now bask in the afternoon sunlight in Civic Square, near the Launceston Magistrates Court and Macquarie House.

