The bronze thylacine statues removed from the Brisbane Street mall will now bask in the afternoon sunlight in Civic Square, near the Launceston Magistrates Court and Macquarie House.
Most of the statues have been installed in flower beds, however one has been installed on the grassed area giving visitors the chance to get up close and personal.
Five years after the statues were commissioned, the City of Launceston council elected to relocate the statues in March 2023 after several residents raised concerns they were a trip hazard.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the square was an "awesome" home for the statues, and the council had taken the opportunity to add a little extra for younger visitors.
"A major part of the relocation is not just around the physical placing, but also the way in which a passer-by can engage and not only have fun in the search, but also be educated," Cr Garwood said.
"A set of stencilled thylacine footprints and facts will also be placed in Civic Square, challenging children and those young at heart to find all the sculptures throughout the space.
"We know that the thylacine sculptures are particularly popular with young children, and we expect that will continue to be the case."
Work to install the statues began on Friday, September 1 and the council says this will likely be complete by the end of the following week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.