The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Spree covered Prospect, Invermay and Evandale and ended with stolen vehicle alight

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 2 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston police say they have charged three men over a series of burglaries and a stolen ute. File picture
Launceston police say they have charged three men over a series of burglaries and a stolen ute. File picture

Three men have been hit with a raft of charges after a crime spree through Launceston on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.