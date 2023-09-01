Three men have been hit with a raft of charges after a crime spree through Launceston on Thursday, August 31 and Friday, September 1.
Police said the spree started with the theft of a red Mazda ute from Prospect, which the alleged offenders used to commit burglaries at Evandale and Invermay.
Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Hanson said this included an alleged ram raid at an Invermay business, and the trio were arrested at Mayfield early Friday morning.
"Police arrested the three men in bushland near Mayfield about 5am, when the stolen car, which had been set alight, was located," he said.
"Police then executed a search warrant and recovered the stolen items in Rocherlea.
"We are pleased to be able to return the property to its rightful owners, as thefts like this can have a significant impact on local businesses."
Acting Inspector Hanson said police believed the men were targeting brand new power tools.
The three men have been charged with several offences including burglary, stealing and motor vehicle theft.
Police asked for witnesses to any suspicious activity, particularly involving a red Mazda ute, or anybody with information about the burglaries to contact investigators and quote OR721738.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.