A season's worth of frustration was forgotten when Connor Reading smashed in Launceston United's second injury-time equaliser in as many games.
Having captained the NPL Tasmania newcomers throughout their run of defeats, the 21-year-old stepped up and repeated the feat of Aidan Rigby a week earlier against Riverside by scoring direct from the late set-piece.
It completed a 2-2 draw and a second point after zero from their previous 18 games but it could have been even better for the hosts with Will Spicer blazing over a glorious chance with the last kick of the game.
In the wake of Wednesday's derby loss at Riverside, returning City coach Daniel Syson swung the axe with five regular first-teamers starting on the bench and it seemed to work with Will Humphrey and Toby Simeoni putting them two-up either side of the interval.
Mason Smith had also hit a post and the game looked in City's hands until David Owusu's hard work handed Jaeden Mercure a tap-in and after Stef Tantari had also struck the frame of the goal Reading stepped up to fire home the leveller from just outside the box.
Earlier in the day, a second-half hat-trick from teenager Harry Oates helped South Hobart to a 6-1 win at Riverside in NPL Tasmania,
Fresh from their morale-boosting derby win over Launceston City, Olympic went behind early but fought back through a moment of inspiration.
Shortly after former City winger Jaden Fidra had laid the opening goal on a plate for Brad Lakoseljac, Gedi Krusa collected possession on the halfway line and spotted South keeper Nick O'Connell off his line.
Unleashing Beckham-like while still inside the centre circle, Krusa saw his shot drop in the far corner despite the stranded keeper getting a hand on it.
The goal transformed the hosts who were denied a second by O'Connell's smart block from Will Coert and the Windsor Park woodwork keeping out Will Prince's header.
However, the dream lasted just 15 seconds into the second half as South resumed normal service.
Oates pounced from close range after Dan Nash saved Nick Morton's shot, doubled his tally soon afterwards with a sweet strike from the edge of the box and completed his hat-trick from another Fidra assist.
Morton added a superb long-range free-kick before Jackson Dent completed the rout.
The shock of the day came at Kingborough where the Lions inflicted Devonport's first away defeat since Tom Ballantyne took charge at the start of last season.
Strikers had been 3-1 up courtesy of Nick Lanau-Atkinson, Roberto Garrido and Toby Barton but Ahmad Othman and a Declan Taylor hat-trick completed in the 94th minute sealed a 4-3 win.
Nick Naden scored twice as Glenorchy beat Clarence 4-0.
Women's Super League champions South Hobart's spell over Launceston United continued with a 1-0 win.
United's cup final nemesis Pishon Choi returned to bundle in the only goal.
"It's always tough coming up against South Hobart," lamented United keeper Jaz Venn.
"They move the ball around well and are very calm and confident in possession."
Jaz White scored an 18-minute hat-trick as Devonport drew 3-3 at Taroona while Clarence won 3-2 at Kingborough.
Northern Rangers signed off with an emphatic statement in the Women's Northern Championship.
In their last match of the season, Rangers fought back from 2-0 down with 20 minutes left to beat champions Burnie 3-2 and all but confirm second place.
Coach Jo Haezebrouck said the result showed the potential of his side.
"It was a great game," he said. "To finish the season on a win, come from two down, beat the undefeated Burnie and put us in a good position to secure second spot is a rewarding feeling.
"Our composure and efforts were essential in our victory."
Abbie Chugg began the fightback, Mo Chamberlin equalised five minutes from time and Liyana Juraimi hit the stoppage-time winner.
Third-placed Riverside were denied the chance to reduce Rangers' superior goal difference when rock-bottom Somerset forfeited.
Launceston United beat neighbours City 4-1 thanks to braces from Bianca Anderson and Jennifer Smith with Lily Carroll replying for the visitors.
In the men's competition, Launceston City edged a goalfest at United 6-4.
After Yousef Mohammadi gave the hosts the lead, Jhostan Padron (three), Daniel Egan and Daniel Smith put City in control only for Alec Bach (two) and Isael de Carvalho to return it to a one-goal margin. Padron hit the sealer, and his fourth, in stoppage time.,
Champions Somerset maintained their 100 per cent record but were made to work for it at Riverside.
The hosts were in the contest until goals either side of half-time from Lloyd Nash and Aaron Woods settled the nerves. Captain Beau Blizzard completed the 3-0 scoreline then got booked for dissent, substituted himself in disgust only to collect another yellow card and additional red from the bench.
Northern Rangers thrashed lowly Burnie United 7-0.
