Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was joined by a crowd of 'yes' supporters for the Voice to Parliament Referendum on Thursday.
The visit came a day after the Prime Minister announced the official date for the referendum vote- October 14.
Mr Albanese met the crowd at the Brisbane Street Mall and took a stroll through town, greeting locals along the way before finishing up at Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew for a coffee.
Mr Albanese said in Hobart earlier in the day that he was "very positive" about how the vote will go in Tasmania.
"Four of the five federal members here in Tasmania, across the spectrum an independent, a Liberal and Labor members, are all going to be campaigning for 'yes'," Mr Albanese said.
Did you see him? Take a look at the day in photos below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.