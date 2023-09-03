The Examiner
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sees the sights of Launceston

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
September 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was joined by a crowd of 'yes' supporters for the Voice to Parliament Referendum on Thursday.

