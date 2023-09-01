For the last 20 years, Angela Donaldson has woken up at 3am to prepare for long days of running her takeaway shop on Invermay Road.
But on Friday, Ms Donaldson hung up her tongs and switched off the burners for the last time as she sells the building and moves onto the next stage of her life.
It's the end of an era for a dedicated businesswoman and the community who have grown extremely fond of the takeaway and the woman behind the counter.
In the hours before she closed the doors, her regular customers, some who have been around for 20 years, came to say their goodbyes and have their last egg and bacon rolls and toasted sandwiches.
Ms Donaldson said it was a hard decision to sell the shop. It's getting harder to work 14 hour days and it's now time to move onto other things, she said.
Regular customers John Green and Chris Lyons said the shop was very important for people who work in the industrial area on Invermay Road.
Ms Donaldson would open at 5am and many people, including truck drivers and tradesman would come in then for their coffees and sandwiches, they said.
When Ms Donaldson took over the business, she said she mostly had male customers and few women and children.
"We changed all that," she said.
She also started doing more homemade cooking and selling ice-creams and lollies for children.
Her bestsellers are her egg and bacon sandwiches, homemade quiches, chicken schnitzels, chips and gravy and her homemade soup in winter.
Graeme and Diane Pedder, who are regular visitors, said their favourite thing about the shop was the service, the friendship and the fun.
"If you were feeling sad, you just had to come here and you were happy," Mrs Pedder said.
"Everything on the menu is good," Mr Pedder said. "She makes good coffee."
Ms Donaldson has always worked in hospitality and bought the shop at her brother's suggestion.
"I just had a lovely feeling about it," she said.
It was the first time she'd run her own business. She planned to stay for 5 years which turned into two decades.
Her business is all about her customers and the friendships they've formed.
"Everyone's wonderful. We're all one big family out here."
Mr Lyons and Mr Green said Ms Donaldson was famous for her friendly personality and for helping people in need.
When Mr Lyons had COVID, she came around she dropped off some food for him and has done the same for many others.
Their final message for her is to "enjoy her retirement and enjoy something for herself."
Ms Donaldson will be moving to work on her farm in St Leonards.
"I reckon I'm gonna find it very hard not getting up early in the morning."
