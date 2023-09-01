The Examiner
Ray Murrihy completes first part of Tasmanian horse racing review

By Matt Maloney
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Integrity expert delivers first part of racing review to government

An interim report on the integrity of the state's racing industry and animal welfare has been provided to the government in the hope it can inform proposed regulatory changes.

