Not many would have predicted George Town's elimination final win against Hillwood and even less would be expecting them to follow it up against minor premiers Meander Valley on Saturday.
But as the Saints prepare for the NTFAW division one preliminary final, coach David Marshall said his squad were not fazed by their opponent's ability.
"We back the girls fully 100 per cent, because at the end of the day you can only advise so much, they've actually got to put it together on the field," he said.
"I've got all the trust in the world in those girls on the field, because sometimes they change things for the better, I don't have to think too much about it.
"That's what I've noticed is the maturity of the girls playing with us has now really come to the forefront, they've really learnt the game."
Due to a quirk in the fixturing, the Saints will play the club's first-ever finals match at the newly refurbished Blue Gum Park despite being the away team and Marshall expressed his delight at being able to play in front of a home crowd.
"The surface is unbelievable, the facilities are great, plus to have your own crowd's support, it makes a big difference playing at your home ground," he said.
Their two previous meetings this season came in rounds six and 13 where the Sunettes won 38-0 and 59-4 respectively, results which Marshall said have made him aware of their ability.
But the Saints will be buoyed by their win against the Sharks, also a team they struggled against in the home-and-away season, and for the first time in a while will have three players on the bench to help keep their legs fresh.
Announcing that Morgan Turner, Letitia Hancock and Holli Geeves would be inclusions for the match, Marshall also stated that star player Jodie Clifford would be unimpeded by Tasmania Devils commitments.
Sunettes co-coach Kia Rogers was well aware of the star-power that George Town possess, saying her side will have to work hard if they are to break them down.
"We know we have a tough game on our hands with George Town and we have always thought they were a tough, quality underrated side," she said.
"They love a contested game and are so strong down back."
Following their first loss of the season last time out against Deloraine, Rogers was confident the squad would respond.
"The loss last week upset the girls but it's made the coaching and playing group really band together and review what might have gone wrong and how we plan to better ourselves and be on the same playing page against a tough opponent," she said.
The match at Blue Gum Park starts at 10.20am on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.