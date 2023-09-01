The recruits that graduated from the Tasmania Police Academy this week are part of a unique generation of officers - it's the biggest class on record to graduate and they are also among the few police who have helped solve a major crime while still in training.
Police Commissioner Donna Adams praised the 74-strong graduating class for their assistance in the search for the body of slain teen Shyanne-Lee Tatnell in July.
"The recruits were involved in the line search in thick bush in northern Tasmania with Shyanne-Lee's body found by members of this graduating course," Ms Adams said at the graduation ceremony at Rokeby on Friday.
"While sadly this outcome is not what we had hoped for, finding Shyanne-Lee is a significant step towards bringing her family closure and it has also led to the arrest of the person that we will allege was responsible for her death."
Ms Adams confirmed that all 74 graduates participated in the line search in scrub near near Nabowla and that one of them had been the ones to discover the body.
The record class was critical to Tasmania Police achieving its goal of 150 recruits this year and 160 next year, Ms Adams said.
Classes in recent years have typically graduated 24 recruits.
The graduates are to be split up around the state with 16 going to Launceston, 16 to Burnie, and 10 to Devonport, and 32 posted to the Hobart area.
Police Minister Felix Ellis said there were now a record number of police on the streets of Tasmania.
"It's a key part of our strategy to keep Tasmanians safe," Mr Ellis said.
The bigger police force has enabled new capability to be unlocked, from the family and sexual violence command protecting victim-survivors, or the new dedicated road policing service, to the crime and intelligence command that is cracking down on serious crime.
"Ultimately we want to make sure that Tasmania is the best place to live, work and raise a family,and a key part of that is keeping Tasmanians safe with a record number of police officers," Mr Ellis said.
Both Constable Imogen Bobrowski, who achieved class dux, and runner-up Constable Benjamin Strong, have been assigned to Burnie, and will begin their patrol on Monday.
Constable Bobrowski said it was seeing her father graduate the academy in 2005 that had inspired her to join up, but also said the dynamic variety of the work also played a role.
"No day will ever be the same, every shift you have is going to be different, so I think it will never be boring for me," she said.
Originally from Hobart, Constable Benjamin Strong said he was keen to get to know Burnie.
"I'm really excited to get up there, I've heard really good things," he said.
