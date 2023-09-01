Ram raider sentenced to 18 months jail

A 30-year-old man who ram raided service stations and other businesses causing $23,000 damage in one night was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Dylan Brazendale pleaded guilty to a crime spree including several counts of driving while disqualified and drug driving, evading police and reckless driving and a number of counts of burglary.
Brazendale, who had been in custody since July, sought a drug treatment order so that he could avoid further jail if he stayed off drugs and stopped committing offences.
But magistrate Simon Brown said the offending was too serious and that personal and general deterrence, a sentence to send a message to Brazendale himself and the community, was a priority.
The court heard that Brazendale was a voracious user of drugs and had built up a substantial drug debt and feared for his safety.
He committed a spree of crimes trying to raise funds to pay off his debt and to pay for his drug use.
Mr Brown said it was significant concern that Brazendale received bail and then disappeared interstate before returning and continued to offend.
On November 13-14 last year Brazendale and an accomplice broke into a number of stores including service stations at Carrick, Perth, Prospect Vale and St Helens.
On one unsuccessful attempt, they used a blue sedan to ram a roller at Perth Service Station.
They rear ended the front glass door but left without taking anything.
At another incident they targeted Carrick Road house at 3am which was closed and locked at the time.
The driver of the car drove backwards towards the door, accelerating rapidly and causing the door to smash.
They entered the store, going towards the cigarette counter and used a wheel brace to successfully jimmy the padlock.
Other business that Brazendale targeted were St Helen's supermarket and newsagency and Jim's Car Care Centre.
On both occasions, Brazendale and accomplice smashed open glass panels to gain entry to the stores and made off with cigarettes and cigarette lighters.
The stolen items from Jim's Car Care Centre in Prospect were valued at $6000 and the damage amounted to $3000.
Brazendale threatened a man who used fake currency to purchase an iPhone from Facebook marketplace threatened the seller after he realised he'd been duped.
He also faced charges of using counterfeit money and dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage.
The court heard that in March 2023, Brazendale responded to an ad selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller on Messenger.
The two met in person for the payment when Brazendale handed over six $100 notes as part of the transaction.
The seller realised that the notes were not legitimate currency as Brazendale started walking towards his car.
As the seller called out to him, he started running to the vehicle.
The seller attempted to get his phone back when Brazendale charged at him and said "Do you want me to get my knife out? Do you want to go?"
CCTV footage captured the incident.
Brazendale had a number of bold escapes from police.
In one attempt, Brazendale was being chased by police and exceeded the road speed limit of 80km/hr to avoid being intercepted. He lost control of the car, slid sideways, collided with a road sign, and became "airborne," the prosecutor told the court.
At another attempt, he jumped fences and hid in driveways or people's backyards. When he was apprehended on one occasion, police found an axe concealed on his person.
Mr Brown sentenced Brazendale to three month jail backdated to June 20 for the evading police under aggravated circumstances.
On the balance of the charges he sentenced him to 15 months jail setting a non-parole period of ten months meaning Brazendale had eight months to serve from June 20.
He disqualified him from driving for three and half years.
