The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dylan Brazendale committed crime to try and get out from under a substantial drug debt

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ram raider sentenced to 18 months jail
Ram raider sentenced to 18 months jail

A 30-year-old man who ram raided service stations and other businesses causing $23,000 damage in one night was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.