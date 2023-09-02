Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has a calm and measured demeanour. He seems unflappable.
This is a noticeable trait recently due to the immense pressure he is under leading a minority government under attack from outside opposition and from those within the Liberal Party who criticise his moderate position.
Premier Rockliff has ruled out calling an early election. He has said while the defection to the crossbench by two former members of the Liberal Party hurt him personally, he was determined to see out a full term with a minority government.
Examiner editor Craig Thomson sat with the Tasmanian Premier for a one-on-one chat.
He confirmed Mr Rockliff would not be changing his mind on the AFL stadium, thinks the AFL deal is the "most transparent deal ever", and won't be handing out ministerial positions to independents to get back to a majority government.
Who is Jeremy Rockliff, and what does he stand for?
Well, I am a farmer by trade; I still live at my farm in Sassafras. I am very thankful for a very caring and loving upbringing and my life experiences, which hold me true to my values. What drives me is giving everyone equal opportunity. I have been driven by ensuring equity of opportunity in a lot of the decisions I've made, and what I stand for is for people to be able to get out of their day, excited about what they're going to do, be productive and really do the best they can for themselves and their family. But also, importantly, care for people. We can talk about all the economic data and the statistics and the economy and all those sorts of things we do as politicians and governments, and we've got a very strong and proud legacy about that. But first and foremost, we've got to be good and kind to each other and respect each other.
What policy or policies that this government has implemented in its time are you most proud of?
I'm most proud of the education reforms. I had the privilege of being Education Minister for seven years, and strengthening and setting up the universality of education, both the earlier access to education and extension of years 11 and 12 of our high schools, is what I am most proud of. And I've often said before, if there's one thing that can really benefit Tasmania and Tasmanians, it is education, you know, if you lived education, you live Tasmanian, and I've always believed in that. My greatest pride in my time in Parliament, particularly as a minister, has been the reforms made in education. It's also been my biggest disappointment.
I fought very hard for an earlier starting age in our school environment and didn't quite get there. All I was trying to do was to provide greater universal access to education, which was fought for vigorously against by my political opponents, ironically. But that being said, I never give up. So we went away and had a think on how to provide it. What drives me there was particularly about leaving vulnerable Tasmanians behind. So I've always had that fundamental belief that irrespective of your circumstance or background, everyone has that right to a quality education. We've built that into education reform that in terms of the objectives in 2016, we've reformed the Act, which I was responsible for at the time as minister. And so we've worked through to ensure that vulnerable Tasmanians and families had the opportunity and the background services and support education. That's why our Child and Family Centers are so fantastic, and being at the East Tamar Family Centre opening just a few weeks ago was, once again, a really great investment but also something that's unique to the particular community and circumstances that they have input into to ensure that we have whole families involved in education at an earlier time.
You're a conviction politician, but the stadium deal seemed unpopular with many voters. The turnout at a recent rally opposing the stadium was low, which could be telling. However, many politicians would have seen it was unpopular early on and found a way to avoid doing it. Why did you stick with it?
Because I believed in it. Over my time, I guess I have been frustrated with the no side of the argument, often winning. I had a lot of advice to drop it, frankly. But I saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Fantastic for aspiration for young people, girls and boys. It was a substantial economic boost for Tasmania and an opportunity for both federal and state governments to collaborate, which has happened. Through all the anxiety around that, I recognised it was unpopular. However, I believe that people will embrace this opportunity once it is here, of course, as they have done in other states. Still, if I'd given up, I would have been criticised for not bringing $240 million to southern Tasmania, not bringing the $65 million the feds contributed to York Park. The AFL would not be investing $360 million into Tasmania for grassroots football. And I get feedback from various quarters, but people come up to me in the street in Launceston and tell me to keep going with it. Recently, I had a young mum stop me in the supermarket at 09:30 at night; I was looking, well, it was 09:30 at night, so not my best, but she said, "You keep going with that stadium", you know, and it was not about her, it was about her son that couldn't stop talking about the opportunity to play for Tasmania in an AFL team. I get that a fair bit, and obviously, I see the stickers on the tradie's utes. They get it because they understand what building does to the Tasmania economy. It provides opportunity, and you know it's not set in stone yet. But I'll drive as hard as I can for as long as I can.
We might get around to a supplementary question about what you're doing shopping at 09:30 at night!
Later maybe.
Would you consider giving John Tucker a ministry to get your government back into the majority? NO. We have a good relationship John and I, but no I wouldn't. There has been a lot of criticism in Parliament about your government's lack of transparency over the AFL deal. The AFL deal is the most transparent deal ever, in my view.- Premier Jeremy Rockliff
Would you consider giving John Tucker a ministry to get your government back into the majority?
NO.
We have a good relationship, John and I, but no, I wouldn't.
We've got very capable members of our team like Simon Wood, who is a Member of Bass. He's received a lot of feedback about investments in the infrastructure at Macquarie Point. He is a great grassroots Member of Parliament, he is working hard, and he is excited about the job. There's a person, in my view, who demonstrates resilience. He stood for election a number of times. He is there in Parliament now, and he is having a crack. We have people within our team who are very capable of stepping up should the opportunity arise for those positions, and he's one of them.
Okay, so you have a fairly good reputation for being able to work across the aisle politically. A great example is the stadium and the Yes campaign; you've worked with Labor members on those things; they are two things that spring to mind now.
Why do you think it's not done more often that leaders forego the politics just to get things done? What's your theory on that, and why do you do that?
Well, I've never played politics hard.
There may well be examples of times I may have overstepped the boundaries, but that will be very few and far between.
But for my time in the last 20-odd years, I have been heavily criticised for not being aggressive enough and nasty enough, and if you like, hard enough. I have been criticised for all those sorts of things, particularly in my time as deputy leader of the opposition. In fact, there were a number of articles in The Examiner pointing that fact out to me. I'd often dread picking up the paper. "Oh, what are they saying about me now."
But I stuck again to my conviction, and I actually campaigned in 2002 on a new style of politics. But my values have held from that time, and, you know, I have been criticised for not playing hard at times, but that doesn't mean I'm not a strong advocate. So, I've never shied away from being a strong advocate for my electorate, constituents or portfolio areas that will be demonstrated with the results.
But I run my own race in that sense. And I sort of see a lot of politicians come and go in my time, and I am technically the father of the house, which is bizarre; I never thought that would be the case. So I've seen a lot come and go, and the ones that tend to last are the ones that hold true to themselves. So that's why I do it.
I often hear the refrain that the money for the stadium could be spent on hospitals and health.
Has the money for building the stadium been taken from other areas like the health budget?
We all make decisions around the table. I can point to record investments in health education and housing. But we also need to fund those services. We also need to continue to grow our economy and keep people employed. I'm proud of the fact that we've got 56,000 more people employed now than we had back in 2014, and particularly, we've got 30,000 more women employed, record numbers of women, which is fantastic.
So, not to divert from your question, but to simply say that in health, we invest on average $8 million every single day, which is absolutely needed and invested, and that is a critical investment. What we will be investing in the stadium I spend on health every 45 days.
Now, I'm spending on the stadium to grow the economy so we can fund essential services down the track and into the future. But the funding and the growth of funding for health has grown significantly over the course of the last few years in particular, and also education.
So, it's not about funding one area at the expense of another area.
One area of Macquarie Point is infrastructure. York Park has $130 million that's infrastructure. $65 from the feds and $65 from us. That employs people and creates some environmental and economic activity. Still, the other areas' critical services are funded through the hard work of Tasmanian taxpayers, a growing economy, and supporting Australian contributions.
The government recognises that the growth in health, education, housing, investment and public safety will always continue. But it won't continue if we stop investing in economic opportunities and projects that provide economic opportunity and growth.
So there's been a lot of criticism in Parliament about your government's lack of transparency over the AFL deal.
Could you tell our readers why some things have been held back from the public, and some things have been put out to the public?
Well, we're very early in the whole process; really early, we've got to go through planning with the projects of state significance orders. There will be a very strong social, economic, and environmental planning process to go through.
The AFL deal is the most transparent deal ever, in my view.
In terms of all the information out there, we went through a budget process where the cabinet made those key decisions to invest in the AFL team.
The stadium is all there in black and white in the budget papers. So there are cabinet decisions that are made more broadly around cabinet in confidence, and that's been a long-standing Westminster tradition, which we will not break.
But we as a government have been enormously transparent in our reforms and our RTI processes, and every quarter, every minister's diary is released. That has never happened in Tasmania, so it is there for everyone to see, so transparency is important to me.
I've got nothing to hide.
I'm an open book when it comes to this.
So, if people ask questions, they'll find the answers. It's how Parliament works. And there you go.
