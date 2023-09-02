Because I believed in it. Over my time, I guess I have been frustrated with the no side of the argument, often winning. I had a lot of advice to drop it, frankly. But I saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Fantastic for aspiration for young people, girls and boys. It was a substantial economic boost for Tasmania and an opportunity for both federal and state governments to collaborate, which has happened. Through all the anxiety around that, I recognised it was unpopular. However, I believe that people will embrace this opportunity once it is here, of course, as they have done in other states. Still, if I'd given up, I would have been criticised for not bringing $240 million to southern Tasmania, not bringing the $65 million the feds contributed to York Park. The AFL would not be investing $360 million into Tasmania for grassroots football. And I get feedback from various quarters, but people come up to me in the street in Launceston and tell me to keep going with it. Recently, I had a young mum stop me in the supermarket at 09:30 at night; I was looking, well, it was 09:30 at night, so not my best, but she said, "You keep going with that stadium", you know, and it was not about her, it was about her son that couldn't stop talking about the opportunity to play for Tasmania in an AFL team. I get that a fair bit, and obviously, I see the stickers on the tradie's utes. They get it because they understand what building does to the Tasmania economy. It provides opportunity, and you know it's not set in stone yet. But I'll drive as hard as I can for as long as I can.