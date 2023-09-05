Senator Lambie wants north v south divide to continue

I NOTE The Examiner front page Monday 28 August. You tried to highlight the opposition to a multi purpose stadium to be built in Hobart. The get together that was held (not enough people to call it a rally) was advertised prominently and yet as your paper reported around 100 people attended. Your picture of Senator Lambie and her quotes just highlighted the fact that the senator wants to keep the north south divide continuing. Some people still can't realise that without a multi purpose, world class stadium Tasmania will not have an AFL team. These same people keep entertaining the thought that the money from AFL and Federal Government would be better directed to other areas. This will not happen. I encourage readers to research what Optus stadium and Adelaide Oval developments have done for their states, bringing millions into their economies. Finally I would have thought The Examiner front page would have been better focusing on Aurora Stadium and the two days of NTJFA grand finals that were held there on the weekend. Those hundreds of aspiring AFL girls and boys would have been stoked to wake up on Monday morning with the focus on them and not have to see a hundred older generation peers trying to stop their dreams.
Darren Bean, Scottsdale
THANK you for the truth to power of last Saturday's Pope cartoon (The Examiner, September 2). I feel just like those children screaming as they are run over by yet another coal mine expansion approval.
How can Tanya Plibersek and the rest of the Labor government sleep at night while continuing their love affair with their fossil fuel donors and mates? They must know the harm they are doing to our chance of a safe climate.
If the current national environment laws allow the Gregory Crinum coal mine extension to be approved last week, these laws need to catch up with the science, and catch up fast. Anything less fails to care for me and my generation as we descend into the era of climate boiling and the bushfire risks loom large.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
CONGRATULATIONS to the photographers and editor at The Examiner on the light and bright photos you have published on the front page in recent weeks.
They make for a good start to the day.
As a subscriber religiously online at 5am, there's no need any longer to brave the chilly mornings to fetch the print edition.
Keep 'em coming.
Geoffrey Harris, East Launceston
TASNETWORKS continue exaggerated claims that Marinus will benefit Tasmanians, which we know isn't true, and now Damien Vermey's claims that high voltage transmission lines leaving our region in ruins is great too.
To then claim that TasNetworks are committed to respecting communities and the environment is really over-egging things and their route through Loongana is a perfect example. Nobody knows or cares about their local environment quite like the people who live there, particularly when they love the place. TasNetworks seem so startled by this idea that even with endless PR dollars they've managed to ignore us for four years. What TasNetworks are committed to is shifting energy resources to provide benefits far far away and then expect Tasmanians to respectfully pay for it all.
Brenda Marshall, Loongana
WITH power prices set to soar 21 per cent due to electric vehicles, and a 31 per cent projected increase in total household power by 2033, what are we doing to increase power generation sustainably?
I think it's time to start paying Tasmanians for supplying power through solar!
Theo Kelly, Launceston
HOW can a non-indigenous person really know whether to vote Yes or No for a Voice to Parliament, for the betterment of First Nations People? To have First Nations People included in the Australian Constitution is a no-brainer of course. However, across the many hundreds of indigenous mobs across Australia, we see a total fracture in accepting/non accepting the ramifications of The Voice outcome, by these groups. If there is no consensus between them, then how can the rest of us multinational inhabitants vote in a really informed way for better outcomes for indigenous people, from their inherent viewpoint?
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
