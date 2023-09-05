Senator Lambie wants north v south divide to continue

I NOTE The Examiner front page Monday 28 August. You tried to highlight the opposition to a multi purpose stadium to be built in Hobart. The get together that was held (not enough people to call it a rally) was advertised prominently and yet as your paper reported around 100 people attended. Your picture of Senator Lambie and her quotes just highlighted the fact that the senator wants to keep the north south divide continuing. Some people still can't realise that without a multi purpose, world class stadium Tasmania will not have an AFL team. These same people keep entertaining the thought that the money from AFL and Federal Government would be better directed to other areas. This will not happen. I encourage readers to research what Optus stadium and Adelaide Oval developments have done for their states, bringing millions into their economies. Finally I would have thought The Examiner front page would have been better focusing on Aurora Stadium and the two days of NTJFA grand finals that were held there on the weekend. Those hundreds of aspiring AFL girls and boys would have been stoked to wake up on Monday morning with the focus on them and not have to see a hundred older generation peers trying to stop their dreams.