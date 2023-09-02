Review: The End of Winter is a sombre elegy to the culture of the cold

There is a culture of cold.
Tasmanians know it well: the rugged-up, book-reading freeze where the sky turns a leaden hue, scarves find familiar homes snuggled around necks and cocoa turns from a rare treat to a daily drink.
It would be safe to say the Island state enjoys its wintertime comforts - and its denizens do, too - so how would we feel if the season disappeared entirely?
Australian writer Noelle Janaczewska's newest production, The End of Winter - which played at Launceston's Earl Arts Centre on the night of August 31- grieves the season's potential demise at the hands of climate change.
Written in the wake of the 2019 bushfires, Janaczewska's one-woman work is an elegy to a season its narrator loves. It asks us the question: Will climate change erase winter, leaving it to exist only in paintings, fairytales and historical accounts?
It seems far-fetched, an entire season ceasing to be, but look to winter's recent appearance in Launceston: purportedly the weather was almost the same as an early spring.
Winters everywhere appear milder and shorter. How would Tasmania's lovers of the cold reconcile the season disappearing entirely?
Led by the formidable Jane Phegan - who claimed a best performance in an independent production win at Sydney theatre awards for the role - The End of Winter is an outpouring of grief and loss, and a forewarning of what's to come.
Formatted as a performance essay, Phegan takes to the stage alongside few props and performs an entrancing, 55-minute monologue. As a performer, it's an impressive technical achievement; even more so with Janaczewska's lyrical prose as the subject.
Phegan's at times whimsical and others haunted soliloquy is accompanied by Nate Edmonson's ambient musical compositions, almost like birdsongs, which serve to deepen the immersive power of the production.
At the Earl Arts Centre, the audience was enraptured by Phegan's impassioned motions to glacial melts in Greenland and deaths of polar bears. Each a micro-lament in winter's larger eulogy and expressions that drew nods and murmured agreements.
But it isn't all sad. Janaczewska's script courts levity in its small conspiratorial asides. And its end speaks in a whispered tone of hope.
Winter is still here; we can save the culture of the cold.
