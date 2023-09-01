Northern Tasmanians are once again being called upon to surrender unwanted weapons at mobile firearms amnesty sites.
On September 2 and September 3 collection sites will be set up at Exeter, Scottsdale, Campbell Town and Deloraine where people can hand over illegal or unwanted firearms and ammunition.
Another amnesty was held at locations in the North West on August 26 and 27, during which police received 30 firearms including 11 shotguns and two gel blasters.
The latter of these are considered firearms under state legislation if they use compressed gas or air to launch the projectile, or if they resemble a firearm.
Senior Sergeant Robert King urged the community to do their part and prevent weapons falling into the wrong hands.
"Police know there are more illegal and unwanted firearms in our community," he said.
"If you're in Northern Tasmania and have illegal or unwanted firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, or gel blasters that have the appearance of a firearm, please surrender them at one of our amnesty locations this weekend."
Anyone attending the amnesty sites is asked to leave the weapons in their vehicle and speak with police officers, who will then retrieve the items.
Amnesty sites will be set up at the following locations:
September 2:
September 3:
Firearms can also be surrendered at any time under the state's permanent amnesty, and anybody with an unwanted firearm is asked to phone police on 131 444 to organise collection.
