It seems spring has sprung early this year in Tasmania, with temperatures set to soar in the coming months.
The unseasonable heat saw the state break its record for the warmest July and August, based on mean average temperature.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said Tasmania's 2023 winter is likely to rank in the top five warmest winters on record.
"Tasmania is on track to have its warmest winter on record with the state's mean temperature around 1.3 degrees above the 1961 to 1990 average," he said.
Mr Hines the trend is set to continue as the spring outlook for September to November forecasts less rain and higher-than-normal temperatures across Tasmania and Australia.
"Below average rainfall is likely for Tasmania during spring," he said.
"There is more than double the normal likelihood of unusually low rainfall (in the lowest 20 per cent of the historical range) across the state, rising to more than triple the normal likelihood for parts of the North and North-West.
"Above median maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely for September to November.
"There is more than triple the normal likelihood of unusually high mean maximum temperatures for most of the state, and more than double the normal likelihood of unusually high mean minimum temperatures."
Mr Hines said despite the conditions, Tasmania is forecast to have a normal fire risk.
"Tasmania has normal fire risk this spring, but dangerous and destructive fires can still occur," he said.
"Bushfire risk will increase towards summer, so prepare and review your bush fire plan."
