A new administration area, library, staffroom and new flexible learning spaces were opened at Larmenier Catholic School on Friday.
The new developments were delivered with $589,836 from the federal government, as part of the Capital Grants Program.
Tasmania Labor Senator Helen Polley said the new facilities would provide school staff and students with more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn.
"The Albanese Government is committed to providing all schools with appropriate funding so that all students, including those in Larmenier Catholic School, get the best possible education," she said.
"A lot of work has gone into this project which has delivered the redevelopment and relocation of the administration area and library, as well as new enclosed access and breakout spaces for middle primary general learning areas."
Senator Polley said over the next four years, the Albanese Labour Government would be investing some $875 million on facilities and schools, and $3.3 million of that would come this year to Tasmania.
"The teachers, staff and students at Larmenier Catholic School have built a strong and positive school community and these new facilities will further enhance our local educational opportunities," she said.
"Our government strongly believes in providing the best possible resources so that local students can realise their potential and develop the skills they need to go on to further study or to find a job."
