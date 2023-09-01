Tasmanians who would otherwise be eligible for support from the National Disability Insurance Scheme are forgoing assistance as access to the scheme is too hard, a disability advocate has said.
Rebecca Redman-Walsh, from Speak Out Advocacy Tasmania, this week told a Senate committee looking into the capability and culture of the National Disability Insurance Agency that decisions by NDIA staff on eligibility were not thorough enough.
"People that are making these decisions, they don't even see the person - it's over the phone, based on information that is sent in," she said.
"They haven't actually met the person face to face.
"People that get knocked back come to us and say 'how can they make a decision about me when they don't even know me?'."
Ms Redman-Walsh said sometimes a person's assessment relied on a general practitioner's awareness of the NDIS assessment process and their competency to provide enough information to the assessor.
She said that some people could not afford the upfront costs associated with an assessment.
There are 13,049 NDIS participants in Tasmania and more than 3000 of these are aged between 7 and 14 years old.
There are more than 4300 participants on the scheme with autism.
READ MORE: Young woman dies in Latrobe crash
Earlier in the week, Autism Tasmania chief executive Donna Blanchard told the Senate committee there was a long wait list in Tasmania to receive guidance to identify if a child might have autism and another long wait for a formal diagnosis.
"In terms of early diagnosis in Tasmania, we have a proud record of state-funded assessment, but we still have a two-year waiting list," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.