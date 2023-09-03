It started with sweaty palms as George Town recorded an upset win against Hillwood in the NTFAW division one elimination final.
The next symptom was shortness of breath as St Pats and Lilydale traded blows like heavyweight boxers.
Since then, nail-biting, hair-pulling, hoarse voices and claustrophobia from jam-packed change-rooms have all been reported in their droves which can lead us to only one conclusion: Launceston has a severe case of finals fever.
NTFA finals are in full swing, division one football is entering its most exciting week as both men and women prepare themselves for ultimate glory at UTAS Stadium.
Old Scotch take on St Pats in the men after they proved too strong for Lilydale for the fourth time this season, while Deloraine face Meander Valley thanks to their 51-point win in the women's preliminary final.
The premier leagues have been equally exciting, Hillwood booked their ticket to the big dance, while Bridgenorth's women capped off a memorable day for the club after they won the first final at Parrot Park for around 40 years.
But what has been most exciting about these past few weeks has been the sheer volume of crowd support at each and every one of these fixtures.
Invermay Park's stand was packed to the rafters, my colleague Brian Allen is confident there were 1500 people at Youngtown last Saturday and 2000 at Longford the day after.
Perth won their first final for decades with the Magpies' faithful in full voice throughout the day, mind you Old Launcestonians' were holding their own.
Lilydale's community took no encouragement to get over to the Demons' home deck, with cars stacked along Doaks Road after the parking around the oval began to overflow.
There are numbers to back up the feeling too, the NTFA reported during the week that for premier division matches, gate sales were up 25 per cent after the opening weekend of finals compared to the corresponding first week last year, and division one was up 20 per cent compared to last year.
Association president Scott Rigby declared on Thursday that they were proud to "take finals back to communities and allow clubs and communities to showcase the very best they have".
Those communities have all responded with their feet.
Despite Saturday's fixtures being at neutral venues for the senior men, cars were three and four deep on the outer wing at Parrot Park and I pretty much had to park on the soccer pitches out at George Town.
Cracking games and great weather has certainly whet the appetite for me and likely many others, but to see supporters and neutrals alike come in such consistently high volumes is a truly special thing to have been a part of so far.
It's difficult not to be indoctrinated into thinking this footy is the pinnacle of all that matters - let me know if I'm starting to exaggerate.
While I would like to keep the spotlight on the cause of such an infectious fever, the grip that football has had on the Northern community has sparked larger questions which I feel should be touched on.
With the impending death of the Tasmanian State League, what is the NTFA going to look like in the near future?
And with Tasmania's own AFL team on the horizon, how will the football-loving core of the state be involved moving forward so that the South doesn't get all of the pie?
These are conversations that I'm sure have either already been had or will be had over the coming months and will be shared when an answer has been settled on, but while I have the floor I suppose I should voice my opinion.
On the first topic, both Launceston and North Launceston would do well to negotiate with relevant stakeholders and find a solution to their future as early as possible so that they can best plan to transition away from the TSL and prepare for the foreseeable future.
I don't know what that looks like exactly, but I feel like the earlier it's settled, the better outcome for them.
As for the second one, there are a multitude of avenues they could go down.
It could be AFL games continuing to be played by Hawthorn as well as the Tassie team at UTAS, or it could be significant investment into infrastructure at all levels of the sport.
Or even something else?
Now excuse me, I feel a rash coming on.
