A Coroner who investigated the suicide of four police officers between 2016 and 2020 has recommended that all police officers be subject to a welfare screening every six months for post traumatic stress disorder.
Coroner Simon Cooper made 13 recommendations after an inquest into the deaths of Constable Paul Hunt, Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds, Constable Simon Darke and Sergeant Robert Cooke.
Several recommendations were directed towards welfare management.
However, one recommendation looked at the operations of Tasmania Police Professional Standards.
In particular he recommended that officers from Professional Standards carry replacement mobile phones for any officers under investigation who have had their phones removed.
The issue was a factor in the deaths of Constable Paul Hunt and Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds who was based at Westbury at the time of his death.
Commissioner of Police Donna Adams said Tasmania Police would the consider the findings in detail and any recommendations.
"Importantly, we have already made many proactive changes in preventive mental health and wellbeing support since these tragic deaths and we will continue to work with our members and the Police Association of Tasmania to further build on this," Commissioner Adams said.
"The welfare of our people is a priority and the Coronial findings provide an important opportunity for us to identify any measures that can enhance our investment in this critical area."
In his 105 page findings Mr Cooper found Constable Paul Hunt, 32, was one of the top four pseudoephedrine purchasers in the state in September 2014.
In March 2015 he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and shortly after threatened to shoot himself. He surrendered his firearms.
Mr Hunt's threats of suicide prompted his father to change the lock on his gun safe.
His drug use continued and included an episode where he used a false name in an attempt to buy codeine.
READ MORE: Young woman dies in Latrobe crash
Mr Cooper said a Tasmania Police decision not to allow him to return to operational duties, without a driver's licence or firearms licence, was completely reasonable.
Tasmania Police Professional Standards interviewed him twice including on November 13, 2015 after which he drove erratically to Launceston.
On July 1 and July 7 Mr Hunt again tried to buy codeine based products using his police warrant card.
Mr Cooper was critical of then Inspector of Staff Support services Joanne Stolp who was unaware of many issues relating to Mr Hunt.
"I consider this lack of knowledge as surprising and potentially very dangerous," he said.
Mr Cooper said that he found aspects of her evidence unconvincing. He said she had done nothing to put in place welfare support for Mr Hunt in the wake of a stand down notice.
The inquest heard that welfare officer Sergeant Fiona Smith was not told by Inspector Stolp of imminent plans to stand down Mr Hunt.
On July 8 Mr Hunt was stood down and his mobile phone taken.
"The effect of Commander Stolp failing to pass information on to Sergeant Smith was that Mr Hunt was without any welfare support," he said.
Mr Cooper said that he did not believe that police had the power to seize the phone.
The practical outcome of the Professional Standards officers proceeding on a wrong legal basis and requiring Constable Hunt to hand over his mobile phone against his wishes was from that moment forward unable to be contacted by anyone concerned for his welfare.
As he left the station Constable Hunt was heard to say: "I'm f---ed now".
Mr Hunt caught a taxi to Launceston and shot himself at his father's property at Mt Direction after purchasing alcohol and taking a cocktail of drugs.
Mr Cooper found that popular Senior Sergeant Paul "Beau" Reynolds, 54, led a double life which included some allegations of a paedophilic nature.
"I am satisfied that conduct much of it apparently seriously criminal in nature formed a significant part of the circumstances of his death," Mr Cooper said.
Mr Reynolds was interviewed by member of Tasmania Police Professional Standards the evening before his death about sexual allegations involving five children and his phone was seized.
"Investigators found a significant amount of material obviously indicative of predatory criminal sexual behaviour towards an number of children on his mobile telephone," he said.
He said that a failure to provide a replacement phone was wrong.
Mr Cooper also found that Mr Reynolds stole $150,000 of his mother's money over four years and that he had a gambling problem.
Mr Reynolds borrowed a rifle from a friend and shot himself while also attempting to poison himself with carbon monoxide.
Mr Cooper said Professional Standards failed to comply with a policy to supply a mobile phone but that his engagement with them caused his death.
Constable Simon Graham Darke's suicide at the age of 45 came as a terrible shock to his family friends and colleagues.
"I do not consider that any complaints about his conduct or investigations by Professional Standards played any role in Constable Darke's death," he said.
He said that relationship difficulties and the prospect of family law litigation were likely to have been significant factors weighing on Constable Darke's mind at the time of his death.
He shot himself at his home with a police issue Glock pistol on February 6, 2019.
"I find there is no connection between his service as a police officer and his death," Mr Cooper found.
Sergeant Robert Cooke, 49, was universally liked and loved being a police officer when he died.
The inquest heard that Mr Cooke was among the worst cases of Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome seen by psychiatrist Yvonne Turnier-Shea.
"A significant issue in Dr Turnier-Shea's expert opinion was his excessive use of alcohol," Mr Cooper found.
The inquest heard that he was angered by the creation of a second sergeants position at Oatlands.
He was found hanged at at his property.
"I have no doubt that his lengthy service as a police officer and the PTSD that he developed as a direct consequence of that service was the principal factor in Sergeant Cooke's decision to take his own life," Mr Cooper said.
Mr Cooper made recommendations in relation to three officers Hunt, Reynolds, and Cooke.
"There were particular issues in relation to Constable Hunt's engagement with Professional Standards involving the absence of welfare support and the unlawful removal of his telephone which formed part of the circumstances of his death," he said.
"There was an issue in relation to the failure of officers from Professional Standards to provide Senior Sergeant Reynolds with a replacement mobile telephone despite the development of a policy in the wake of Constable Hunt's death.
'Finally the evidence at the inquest revealed significant issues in relation to the identification at an early time of PTSD and poor or non existent fatigue management in the context of Sergeant Cooke's death."
