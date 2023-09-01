Lower speed limits have been locked in for several Launceston roads, something the council says will save lives and improve traffic flows.
From September 30, speed limits on five streets will be lowered from 60kmh to 50kmh and limits through three shopping precincts will be reduced from 50kmh to 40kmh.
The reductions will take place as new signs are installed.
City of Launceston councillors endorsed the proposal in June 2023 and the state's transport commissioner gave the all-clear late August.
The proposal was also put to the community in March and the council received 65 email responses, 38 in favour of the changes and 351 comments on a Facebook post.
Those opposed to the changes claimed speed was not the main factor in crashes, that it would be a "revenue-raising exercise" and lower speeds would increase congestion.
Council officers countered these claims, stating it does not receive revenue from speeding fines and the difference in travel times was a matter of seconds.
They said reducing speed limits would also likely improve traffic flow, as cars travelling at slower speeds would be less subject to stopping and starting to allow other vehicles to merge onto streets.
The council officers said slower speeds could lead to a significant improvements to road safety, with the Tasmanian Government's Speed Zoning Guidelines claiming 10kmh reductions in travelling speeds can cut the rates of deaths and serious injuries by one quarter.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said although not all of the feedback had been positive, the lower speed limits were being imposed for good reasons.
"I totally understand some of the commentary around these changes, but in my short time as mayor, I have already seen two accidents from out the window here in Town Hall," Cr Garwood said.
"As we move forward as a community, we're hopeful that these changes better reflect a realistic speed limit for these roads, based on the mix of traffic, the presence of pedestrians, the density of adjoining development and the complexity of traffic movements."
The changes were also endorsed by stakeholders including Tasmania Police, RACT, Metro Tasmania and the Road Safety Advisory Council.
Reductions from 60kmh to 50kmh:
Reductions from 50kmh to 40kmh:
