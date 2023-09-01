The director of the Yes Campaign Alliance, Dean Parkin, is hitting the pavements across northern Tasmania in a campaign push to rally Tasmanian yes voters for the Voice to Parliament Referendum.
The vote will take place on October 14, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Wednesday.
Polling this week revealed 53 per cent of Tasmanians did not support the Voice, but Mr Parkin said they weren't focused on public polls.
"Our research and our insights show that Tasmania has consistently been a very, very strong yes state," Mr Parkin said.
"We are not taking any state for granted; we've got 44 days to go until the actual referendum itself.
"We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of having as many conversations as we possibly can."
Mr Parkin said he'd seen an "incredible amount of generosity and goodwill" in Tasmania.
"I don't think the public polls are picking up on that; it's certainly not having the conversations face to face that we are in communities across the country," Mr. Parkin said.
"We're tremendously encouraged by what we're seeing and hearing on the ground, and we're looking forward to Tasmania delivering a very strong yes result of this year's referendum."
The poll of 1156 Tasmanians by research firm Insightfully showed 53 per cent of surveyed Tasmanians would vote 'no' in the referendum to be held in October, 42 per cent would vote 'yes', and 5 per cent were undecided.
Mr Parkin said while many conversations were being had about the Voice, misinformation had been put into the community.
"At the end of the day, people understand the very simple idea of a committee made up of Indigenous peoples, chosen by Indigenous peoples, that advises parliaments and governments on those issues that affect our families and communities," Mr Parkin said.
"Australians also know there's a frustrating lack of progress on closing the gap- only four out of the 19 targets are on track to be met.
"This is where we're actually in unity, particularly with the no campaign; it's not good enough... the current situation in our country in 2023, where some of these issues are getting worse, isn't good enough."
He said the no campaign had no solution.
"On the no side, it is just more of the same... we have to do something different, and we know that when we listen to Indigenous peoples, we get better outcomes; it's as simple as that.
