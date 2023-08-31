Hydrogen, once touted as the industry that could boost the Tasmanian economy with new jobs and export revenues, is now looking less certain.
Of the half a dozen or so companies that once had their sights set on setting up hydrogen production at Bell Bay, all but one or two have put their plans on hold, decided on other places or have walked away entirely.
It's clear that, with little electricity capacity to spare and other problems like water availability still delaying projects, hydrogen won't be making as big a bang in Bell Bay as anticipated.
But that hasn't stopped Susie Bower, chief executive officer of the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone (BBAMZ), from talking up the under-utilised port's fortunes.
She said the central idea behind the creation of the BBAMZ was always about diversifying the region's economy away from the two industry giants there - the Liberty Bell Bay manganese plant, and Rio Tinto's aluminium smelter.
"We never ever wanted to rely on just one industry, so whether that was Bell Bay Aluminium or Liberty Bell Bay, Timberlink or hydrogen," she said.
"A mix of everything is exactly what we need, we want to make sure there is a diversified footprint of various industries in the Bell Bay area, and help drive the economy not just for Northern Tasmania, but for all of Tassie."
"Hydrogen was one part of that story, but other parts are still looking at other industries that want to set up in Bell Bay."
She said Bell Bay was still a very attractive industrial zone for the same reason it was attractive to all of the hydrogen players - access to a deep water port that is currently only 25 per cent utilised.
"So there is huge potential for a lot more to happen there," Ms Bower said.
One of main companies taking advantage of that under-utilisation was ABEL Energy, the only group that is still pursuing large-scale hydrogen plans at Bell Bay.
Michael van Baarle, ABEL co-founder and chief executive officer, said Hydro Tasmania had selected his proposal for massive production of methanol at the site.
If its current plan comes to fruition, it will produce 300,000 tonnes of methanol per year, with about 80 per cent of that production to be sold to the burgeoning market for shipping fuel.
But that production will be power-intensive. Mr van Baarle said to run his proposed plant, he will need about 2 Terawatt hours of power output - equivalent to nearly 20 per cent of all power produced in the state right now.
ABEL is planning to utilise power supplied by private wind farms, but with an agreement with Hydro Tasmania to supply additional capacity when wind power isn't generating - known as firming.
Interestingly, Ms van Baarle said he is also talking to a number of companies about using some of the hydrogen or methanol output locally.
He said the company was very interested in the possibility of establishing a local pipeline around the Bell Bay industrial area that could pipe hydrogen to customers such as Rio Tinto or Liberty as a way to replace natural gas.
"We are going to have relatively low-cost hydrogen available, and a pipeline is a very cost-effective way of moving it around for the customers who are close by.
"But we haven't explored this in great detail yet, it's just something that is in the back of our minds that we'd like to explore," Mr van Baarle said.
His proposed site is the old Bell Bay Power Plant.
"It's pretty much perfect for us, we'll have our own export berth," he said.
"We are basically reversing what the old power station used to do - we will import power, make hydrogen and methanol, store it in tanks and export it through the berth."
Apart from ABEL, Ms Bower said companies as diverse as solar farm groups, modular home manufacturers, and smaller-scale metals processors are expressing interest in the site.
Some existing Bell Bay companies are also looking to expand, she said, such as Timberlink. It is looking to add to the circular economy with a new product line that combines plastic milk bottles with wood composites to produce material used for decks.
