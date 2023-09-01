They're both renowned as classy, hard-running sides so what will happen when Hillwood and South Launceston meet on Saturday in the NTFA premier semi-final?
The Sharks won by 10 points in round four while the Bulldogs got them back with a 42-point triumph in round 13.
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce has made clear his team loves the dry decks of finals time.
And there's evidence to back up that point.
The Sharks didn't lose a game until July and they lost two in a row to formidable opponents in Rocherlea and South Launceston.
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather prediction is a top of 15 degrees with very little chance of rain on Saturday so the conditions should suit the Sharks to a tee.
But they face a South outfit just as good on the outside of stoppages so their run may not be as damaging as some other matches.
The hope for spectators is it will be a high-scoring affair between two skilful sides.
However, with this in mind it may be the defenders who have the biggest role to play.
The Bulldogs' Luke McCarty had a impactful game in his team's qualifying final win against Rocherlea and was rewarded with a mention in the best.
The centre half-back made important spoils among his work.
He may have the match-up on Hillwood forward Archie Wilkinson which shapes up as critical for both sides.
Wilkinson is the competition's leading goal-kicker with 52 majors and if curbed by the well-respected McCarty, this would mean Hillwood would have to find other avenues to goal.
Managing Wilkinson's influence is something South captain Jay Blackberry flagged this week.
Blackberry agreed Hillwood hard-runners Jacob Boyd, Jack Tuthill and Pearce were among those the Bulldogs would need to be mindful of but went on to mention Wilkinson.
"Obviously those three are key and you can throw Hamish Leedham in there," he said.
"Archie (Wilkinson) seems to be their main avenue to goal. We know what we've got to do and who we've got to put a little bit of time into.
"But we also know we've just got to go out and play our brand and we know that that's good enough at the end of the day."
The Sharks can take confidence that Andrew Whitmore (30 goals) and Ben Hyatt (29) have snagged plenty of majors this year so they have a strong three-pronged attack.
Hillwood are going to have to watch out for South's stars who got a hold of Rocherlea in last weekend's qualifying final.
Former TSL guns Blackberry and Brendan Taylor had match-winning games and were named their team's best.
Their strength is they can use the ball better than most in the competition and they kick goals.
Pearce said he was aware of how dangerous they could be.
"When one's not playing their best football, the other one's playing well and they really work well together, obviously, coming from Launnie," he said.
"We've got to control what we can control and we've got to make sure we're first to the football, we've got to respect them around the stoppages.
"Last time we played them we didn't and what happens if you don't respect players of that calibre, they'll cut you up."
The beauty for Pearce is he has a host of former TSL players, including himself, that appear to have the experience and running capacity to go with the Bulldogs pair.
Perhaps Boyd or Tuthill - who both played with Blackberry and Taylor at Launceston last year - get employed there given their abilities and unique insight.
