The tight nature of the NTFA premier season points to Sunday's Rocherlea versus Longford semi-final being a nail-biter at Hillwood Recreation Reserve.
There hasn't been a blowout among the top-four teams who have all progressed to the semi-finals.
The largest margin was when South Launceston beat Hillwood by 42 points in round 13.
Of the two teams in question, Rocherlea won by 23 points in round five and Longford claimed victory by six points in round 14.
So will Sunday's game come down to which side can step up in the last quarter?
Longford coach Mitch Stagg feels his team is well-prepared for that scenario.
"If the trend of the year is anything to go by, it's going to be another close contest," he said.
"That'll hold us in pretty good stead with the two draws, another one-point result and then a couple other results within a kick.
"So we're confident that if the game is tight that our fitness will hold us in really good stead late in games.
"We know we're going to have to compete for 120 minutes to win the game on Sunday."
The Country Tigers proved they have the ability to ride out a storm in last weekend's elimination final.
Bracknell were pressing hard in the fourth term and Longford found a way to win by 10 points.
Based on last weekend's performance, Rocherlea will be keen to keep their concentration laser sharp across the four quarters.
Coach Josh Ponting, who felt his side did a lot right, said a five-minute lapse late in the third quarter was arguably what cost his team a qualifying final win.
Stagg, who watched that final, spoke of Rocherlea's strengths that his group will have to counter.
"Rocherlea for three quarters did a good job of keeping the ball in tight," he said.
"Really trying to dictate to South at the stoppage and win their fair share of contested ball.
"So if you allow Rocherlea to do that, they're going to be in most games."
On the match-ups, it's Longford's turn to try and contain Rocherlea star onballer Jordan Cousens.
Stagg noted Kacey Curtis did a good job on him at Longford earlier this year and that could be an option again.
He added the Country Tigers' midfield would have work collectively to pressure Cousens.
Meanwhile, Rocherlea are bringing three experienced players back into the line-up which will give them a different look to last weekend.
According to teams submitted on Thursday night, Jack Rushton, Kaiden Cox-Goodyer and Dakota Bannister are back in.
Rushton has been one of the City Tigers' most consistent this year, playing every home-and-away game and kicking 16 majors.
Meanwhile, Cox-Goodyer has booted eight goals and Bannister, who has battled injury and not played since round 16, has kicked 17.
Longford bring back a proven goal-kicking midfielder themselves with Jack Donnellan slotting 10 majors this year.
Another forward that Rocherlea have likely done their homework on this week is Lachie Dakin after his starring role in the elimination final with three goals.
The agile Dakin created space for himself on numerous occasions last weekend which the City Tigers would likely be looking to limit.
