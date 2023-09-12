"It's in the blood, I like cutting wood."
With Deloraine's Daniel Gurr eagerly anticipating Saturday's Timbersports Australian Pro Championship, he has provided insight into what it takes to be a professional woodchopper.
Tasmania will also be represented by Gurr's father Matt and Sheffield's Kody Steers in the 12-strong field.
Deddington's Tyson Rowe and Franklin's Will Lovell are competing in the rookie championship.
The competition, to be held in Wollongong, NSW, will see athletes compete in six disciplines, three with axes and three with saws.
The springboard, underhand chop and standing block chop are the classic axe disciplines while the single buck (single-man crosscut saw), stock saw (standard chainsaw) and hot saw (tuned, customised chainsaw with up to 80 horsepower) are the saw disciplines.
Equipment
"Going to the timbersports competition, a lot of it involves gear preparation.
"You got to have all your gear prepared - it's got to be up to peak performance.
"I just try and do as much training as I can (at home) when I can on the disciplines we're going to be doing."
Juggling life
Gurr said woodchopping wasn't financially rewarding enough to make a living off and competitors had other jobs.
"I've got a company going, I've got four excavators, a log skinner, a truck and I work in the bush," he said.
"So it's a pretty physical job and I'm quite busy with work at the moment. I'm not just a professional woodchopper.
"But aside from that, I've been chopping my whole life so I've been honing my skills from a young age."
Cross-training
"I try and do some gym work, I don't do enough," he said.
"Ideally, you'd have a gym routine and try and get time to build as much strength as possible.
"For me, it's hard because I'm quite small competing against guys twice my size.
"So it would be really beneficial to work on building some size to compete against those guys."
Advantage of being smaller
Gurr explained his pet event was the springboard which he may not actually get to compete in on Saturday because of the competition structure.
Four competitors are eliminated after the first three disciplines - underhand chop, standing block chop (woodchopping) and stock saw.
"If I make it past that round to the next one, I'll get to compete in the springboard event and that's where being nimble and fast is very beneficial.
Diet
"Ideally, I'd eat three-and-a-half thousand calories a day, a lot of protein and a lot of carbs and do that.
"Realistically, I eat half of that and (then) think I'm too small.
"I'm always wary of what I'm eating and whether it's going to be beneficial to me in terms of the way I'm going to compete."
The mental game
"The fact I've even made the top 12 in Australia, a lot of that is because of how I can handle the pressure out on stage.
"There's a lot of other guys a lot stronger than me, who should be able to beat me that didn't.
"And this is consistent on previous years. It's a lot different once you get out there on that stage and being able to handle the pressure is a big part of it for sure.
"I'd say experience is a big thing. I've been competing since I was five years old in junior events and I've gone from that to competing on a big stage and the world championship event at Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"So I'm used to being in those high-pressure situations and I've learned over time how to handle that pressure and perform."
Chances for Wollongong
"If I can chop reasonably well in the underhand and standing block - I really need to have a good stock saw time.
"Stock saw is very important event for me. If I can perform well in that, hopefully I can make it to the second round.
"Anything could happen after that. I'm a chance to podium."
His father's influence
"He's obviously been there before me and to learn from and train with him is really beneficial. We've trained against each other all the time leading up to this event.
"So it's good to know where you're at and compete against him in training and it helps us both improve.
"It's a big feather in his cap too. He's 57 and since the timbersports has come to Australia, he's never missed a final.
"He gets all his gear organised, goes out there and knows how to perform on the stage on the day and it's a credit to him."
Unique insight
Gurr said the wood being used for the championships was from Tasmania for the first time.
"The wood coming from Tassie is going to be the best wood that's ever been at the Australian championships final because of how soft it is.
"I'm tipping they'll be some record-breaking cuts."
Friendships
"I like the other competitors. Most of them are my sort of people - interested in the same things and they're really good guys.
"Some of my best friends, I don't see them other than when we go and compete against each other."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.