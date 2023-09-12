The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Deloraine's Daniel Gurr on what it takes to be a professional woodchopper

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
September 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deloraine's Daniel Gurr is competing at the STIHL Timbersports Australian Pro Championship this weekend in Wollongong. Picture File
Deloraine's Daniel Gurr is competing at the STIHL Timbersports Australian Pro Championship this weekend in Wollongong. Picture File

"It's in the blood, I like cutting wood."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.