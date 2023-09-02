The Examiner
Invermay bike theft lengthens man's stay in custody by one month

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 2 2023 - 12:00pm
A South Launceston man has had his time in jail lengthened after pleading guilty to an e-bike theft.
A South Launceston man has had his time in jail lengthened after pleading guilty to an e-bike theft. File picture

A serial offender has had an extra month tacked onto the end of his sentence after being filmed on CCTV stealing an electric bicycle worth thousands of dollars.

