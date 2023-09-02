A serial offender has had an extra month tacked onto the end of his sentence after being filmed on CCTV stealing an electric bicycle worth thousands of dollars.
Daryl John Streets, 45, of South Launceston pleaded guilty to stealing the e-bike, estimated to be worth $4500, at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 31.
Police told the court on 27 November, 2022 Streets was filmed walking towards an electric bicycle that had been locked to a light pole at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
He was able to unlock the bicycle, and rode off in the direction of the city.
Police said the bike had not yet been recovered.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Streets had an "appalling" record of prior offences, as he had previously been convicted of several property offences, driving offences and evading police under aggravated circumstances.
At the time of his latest court hearing, Streets was serving a 12-month prison sentence after being convicted in December 2022 and told the court he was "about a month out from parole".
He also said he had pleaded guilty to the charge "straight up", which meant he was willing to cooperate.
Mr Brown sentenced Streets to an additional month in prison, to be served cumulatively, and ordered Streets to repay the owner of the e-bike.
