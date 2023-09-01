Transmission project to key to unlocking significant developments

TasNetworks' long record of engagement and on the ground field work in the North-West demonstrates an unwavering commitment to community needs and the environment.
To progress its proposed North West Transmission Developments, TasNetworks is currently preparing comprehensive environmental impact statements (EIS) and development applications as part of the stringent environment, planning and heritage approvals process that applies to any major development proposed in Tasmania.
The EIS includes an assessment of positive and negative impacts as well as measures for avoiding, minimising or managing impacts.
The rigorous planning, environment and heritage approvals process, approved by Parliament, is designed to protect the environment and ensure an extensive range of environmental aspects are considered.
These include, but are not limited to, native vegetation, Aboriginal and historic heritage, fire risk, water, air and noise pollution, biosecurity risks, traffic and transport impacts, protection of wildlife, and visual impacts.
The North West Transmission Developments have the potential to unlock significant economic and energy market benefits for the North West region and across Tasmania.
In delivering this project, TasNetworks is committed to respecting our communities and the environment, as we work towards powering a bright future for generations of Tasmanians to come.
Damian Vermey, Project Director, North West Transmission Developments, TasNetworks.
WHY are they not talking about a continuous dredging plan that will remove silt from the upper reaches around Seaport and the Tamar Yacht Club?
Removal gives them the opportunity to sell it back to the farmer to reclaim underutlised land.
The amount of time spent talking about what to do has only made it build up more, for no result still.
Terry Bye, Dilston.
THE pamphlet plopped into the letterbox the other day with the 'yes' and 'no' arguments for the Voice.
Reading it, the 'yes' side seems to have positive things regarding the vote while the no side seems to be rather negative and also waffles on about what could happen should the referendum be passed.
Canada and New Zealand have both recognised their Indigenous people and incorporated them into their constitution without the sky falling on them.
Surely it's about time Australia, a so-called modern country, can do the same without feeling frightened of the outcome.
After all, the First Nations people have been here for 65,000 years and managed the country well.
We've been here just over 200 years and have managed to stuff it up royally.
Let's show the world we are progressive and are willing to learn from the people here long before us, especially when it comes to fire management.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
FANTASTIC to see the Royal Launceston Show is going ahead again this year as advertised in The Examiner (September 1) with one small criticism: Carrick is not a suburb of Launceston.
For many years, I was one of the voices over the loudspeakers highlighting things to see at the show like agriculture, chopping, rides, equestrian and craft.
One year in my little caravan studio, I noticed a person passing by indulging in a magnificent thick beef vegetable soup so I commented on how gorgeous and tasty it looked over the speakers.
Within ten minutes, I heard a knock on the door with a lady with a large container of soup.
Being a quick learner in a short time, I was all of a sudden inundated with people coming to the caravan with pulled pork sandwiches, dagwood dogs, donuts.
Each show, I gained six kilos. As someone once said "seize the moment".
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn.
I AM a Liberal voter, but I am ashamed to see our leader among others supporting this divisive and destructive irreversible constitutional change that is highly unpopular and opposed by both Indigenous and not Indigenous people throughout Australia.
Wayne Ballard, Launceston.
IT'S unfathomable that a door, inclusive of broken glass, was left from a load to the tip on Greens Beach Main Road recently, for one and a half days.
I counted 34 cars going past it, one school bus, two earthmoving trucks, golfers, etc.
No one picked it off the road - they just ran over it or moved around it.
This is just disgraceful. I rang West Tamar Council workers to clean broken glass - many thanks.
Rod Stone, Greens Beach
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.