The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stuart Frederick Miller sentenced for wounding with a knife

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
September 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knife-wielding man jailed for hand slash
Knife-wielding man jailed for hand slash

A Rocherlea man slashed a man with a knife after turning up at his home to confront him, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.