Knife-wielding man jailed for hand slash

A Rocherlea man slashed a man with a knife after turning up at his home to confront him, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Stuart Frederick Miller, 31, was found guilty of wounding a man in a fight on June 15, 2020.
He had sought a home detention order but was found to be unsuitable.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the count was remitted from the Supreme Court to the magistrate's court.
Mr Stanton said that the incident occurred in the context of hostilities between Miller and the victim which had been expressed in a phone call.
"You attended the complainant's property with the purpose of having an altercation," Mr Stanton said.
"The victim armed himself and after you entered he swung at you with a piece of wood.
"You wielded a knife towards his neck and face but the wound came from putting his hand up which caused a significant injury to him."
Mr Stanton said the knife cut four of the complainant's fingers including a cut to the bone of the third and little fingers.
"The 000 call revealed the substantial distress the incident caused," Mr Stanton said.
The man required surgery to repair tendons and spent some time in hospital.
Mr Stanton said that Miller had not pleaded guilty to the charge but had taken it to a hearing.
He said Miller had three prior convictions for common assault between 2009 and 2014.
He received a disability support pension and had some mental health conditions and a diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder.
Mr Stanton said it was very clear that a sentence of imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence for the crime.
"In my view a wholly suspended sentence would not reflect the seriousness of the offence," he said.
He sentenced Miller to seven months jail but suspended three months of it for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.