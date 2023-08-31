A win and 16 per cent behind table-topping Kingborough with one round to go in the Tasmanian State League, North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is under no illusions about his side's chances for a home qualifying final.
"Realistically, it's probably a very, very slim chance, a few things need to go our way," he said.
"We obviously need to have a very good weekend, so we'll just concentrate on what we need to do and take care of what we can control.
Alongside claiming a convincing win against Saturday's opponents North Hobart, the Bombers - who welcome forward-ruck Theo Ives back from suspension in place of Will Gibson - would need Clarence to beat the Tigers, likely also by a big margin.
"Whatever happens at the other game is out of our control, so an outside chance, but realistically we'll just focus on what we can do with knowing that we've got the double chance in the finals anyway," Cox-Goodyer said.
Instead of worrying about ladder positions, the TSL's leading goal-kicker said the match against their fifth-placed opponents was a great opportunity to prepare for finals against a Demons side which has held their own against top opposition.
"They've shown throughout the year that they can really compete," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We know that if we roll in with the mentality that it's going to be an easy game, we'll be on the back foot.
"With this being our last game before finals, we want to make sure we get everything right and sharpen up so the mentality coming in is pretty switched on."
Having lost just once since round two, the Bombers' only speed bump came a couple rounds ago when they lost to Kingborough by just five points.
Ahead of their clash with the Tigers in the first week of finals, Cox-Goodyer said Saturday's contest at UTAS Stadium would provide a good opportunity to fix forward-50 entries.
"At stages, I think we're just going a little bit too quick," he said.
"If our forwards are hitting up and then the ball is getting kicked over our heads, teams like Kingborough are really good behind the footy and can just take intercept marks.
"That's obviously how they beat us in those big moments a couple of weeks ago, so really looking just to tidy up our forward-50 entries and getting bigger bang for our buck, because I think we're leaving three, four or five goals on the table."
