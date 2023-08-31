The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor says state failing on education after delay to phonics teaching program

IB
By Isabel Bird
September 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new way to teach kids to read, but delays for teacher training
A new way to teach kids to read, but delays for teacher training

A professional learning program that will introduce explicit phonics teaching in public schools is experiencing delays after a government tender was not filled on time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.