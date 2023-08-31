A new way to teach kids to read, but delays for teacher training

A professional learning program that will introduce explicit phonics teaching in public schools is experiencing delays after a government tender was not filled on time.
Labor education spokesperson Josh Willie said the tender closed on July 12 and the contract was supposed to be in operation by August 1.
The tender called for a training program to give teachers knowledge about explicit teaching practices, providing a "structured approach for teaching literacy" and a "multi-tiered system of supports framework".
Explicit teaching refers to a step-by-step process of learning, that involves checking whether students fully understand concepts, and if they do not, then reviewing and making sure they do.
Mr Willie said the delay spoke to the government's performance on lifting education standards, with recent data showing one in three children who start high school are not meeting reading expectations.
He said supporting staff was a crucial factor in changing the way literacy is taught to lift reading standards.
"A Legislative Council question without notice has revealed that the Department for Education, Children and Young People has so far failed to award a contract to deliver a new literacy training program for education staff, despite a tender closing on 12 July," Mr Willie said.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is failing Tasmanian children learning to read.
"In 2021, then Minister for Education and Training, Jeremy Rockliff, made a commitment that by Year 7 all young people will meet an expected reading standard that is above the national minimum by no later than 2030," he said.
"Last week's NAPLAN results show under the new proficiency standards, 37 per cent of year 7 students in Tasmania aren't meeting reading expectations."
In a response to the Question on Notice supplied by Labor, the Education Department said no contract had yet been awarded, but a preferred supplier has been identified and contract negotiations were underway.
100% Literacy Alliance member Lisa Denny said urgent action was needed to improve literacy, especially given recent "devastating" NAPLAN results.
"We know there is much greater evidence now about how the brain actually learns, and unfortunately, that information and knowledge has not made its way to education degrees so our teachers don't have that knowledge," she said.
"Explicit teaching practices are a body of knowledge that our educators need to know."
Dr Denny said schools in Canberra had adopted system-wide, explicit teaching practices, and four years on, their NAPLAN results had showed change and improvement was possible.
"There is no reason why Tasmania can't do the same thing," she said.
Education, Children and Young People Minister Roger Jaensch said the NAPLAN results from 2023 showed Tasmania was comparable statistically with the rest of Australia in reading at every year level.
"From 2023, the NAPLAN national minimum standard no longer exists," he said.
"This means you can't compare NAPLAN achievement prior to 2022 to that from 2023 onwards.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is committed to improving literacy outcomes in Tasmania, which is why we have accepted all the priority recommendations from the Literacy Advisory Panel's Final Report to Government - Lifting Literacy."
