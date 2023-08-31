Skills and qualifications for disability support workers must be improved to ensure optimal care of National Disability Insurance Scheme participants, a Tasmanian service provider has told a Senate committee visiting Burnie.
The inquiry into the capacity and culture of the National Disability Insurance Agency moved to the North-West on Thursday where the committee heard from Family Based Care chief executive Douglass Doherty.
The organisation in part provides respite for families who have a family member with a disability, though Mr Doherty said they were doing less of that in recent years due to competition with unregistered providers and increased compliance costs through mandated training and auditing.
"The idea of cooperation between service providers to solve this problem with well-meaning consultants and public servants ignores the fact that since 2014, the NDIA has sought to use market forces to meet demand, and therefore, has made each and every disability organisation a fierce competitor," he said.
"There are no less people living with disability and yet our numbers continue to tumble.
"This isn't about what we're providing, it's just the constraints we have around being a registered provider because we stick to the rules as opposed to others."
Mr Doherty said it was a challenge to attract suitable disability support workers as wages were now theoretically lower than that of aged care workers due to a recent determination of the Fair Work Commission.
"The general standard of support workers, however, must be improved in my opinion with a minimum standard certificate three in individual care being the basic standard as it is in aged care," he said.
St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania chief operating officer Les Baxter the NDIS was very process-driven, which while efficient and effective to a degree, it distanced the decision-makers from those they were required to assist.
"I sometimes wonder if the scheme as a whole has kind of lost its heart and soul a bit," he said.
