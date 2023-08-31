The Examiner
Tasmanian NDIS providers front Senate inquiry in Burnie

By Matt Maloney
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:49pm
Family Based Care chief executive Douglass Doherty appeared at a Senate inquiry on the culture and capability of the National Disability Insurance Agency in Burnie on Thursday.
Skills and qualifications for disability support workers must be improved to ensure optimal care of National Disability Insurance Scheme participants, a Tasmanian service provider has told a Senate committee visiting Burnie.

