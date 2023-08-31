Art is on an ever-marching advance and, for Mat Carey, the digital realm is its newest frontier.
In his latest exhibition, Symphonies, at the University of Tasmania's Inveresk Campus, the Launceston visual artist is exploring the "collision of the internal landscape and the external stimuli" of the modern world.
A series of animated works screening on the Universities "Art Wall" - the large-scale screen in the campus' Library - the visually entrancing Symphonies is on display until September 8.
Carey, who graduated from UTAS with a Bachelor and Masters in contemporary art, said the artwork is a "silent symphony" of physics simulations which create abstract, colour-infused movement.
"The idea is I make a 3D scene and space in a programme - like a void - where I create a form, tell them where to move, and then intersect it," he said.
"It's like taking a camera that cuts through these shapes which are having coloured lights shone onto them and seeing what that looks like."
Carey said the animation is essentially an exploration of "reduced dimensionality"; effectively taking three-dimensional models and limiting them, in a way, into two-dimensional representations.
He's been interested in paint and digital works for over a decade, but his digital animation journey began as a kid mucking around with software on his computer.
Carey is submerged in the art world: he works as a technician at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, and has - in past years - worked in the same role for the prestigious Glover Prize.
Symphonies is part of the Uni's commissioned displays for the Art Wall which have shown over the duration of the year, which include conversations and artists talks - with Carey set for his at 11am on Friday, September 1.
The roughly eight-and-a-half-minute looped video contains three animated artworks: Intersections 1, Intersections Trio and Eye Spy.
From description, the artwork is difficult to imagine: Carey's best comparison was - though not often seen as art - desktop screensavers and television idle modes, like a "DVD logo bouncing around the screen."
"Those sorts of things like colours moving across a screen that are surprisingly arresting," he said.
"Strange abstractions that have become normal."
The use of colour in the pieces, Carey said, is representative of the artificial hues of our new world: "contemporary colours like metallic neon pinks and shining blues".
The work is also accompanied by some of Carey's surreal and expressionistic acrylic paintings, which are spread across the University campus.
Symphonies will be on display at University of Tasmania's Art Wall at the Inveresk Library until Friday, September 8. His artist talk at the University will run on Friday, September 1, with more information available at the UTAS website.
