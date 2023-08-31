Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared in Launceston on Thursday to join yes voters, a day after announcing the date for the Voice to Parliament Referendum vote.
Mr Albanese was joined by Liberal and Labor Bass members, as well as a crowd of Launnie Yes supporters.
Liberal Bass MP Bridget Archer said she felt people were pleased to have Mr Albanese visit.
"It's always great to have the Prime Minister come and visit the state and have the opportunity for people to directly engage with the Prime Minister on the ground," Ms Archer said.
New polling on Wednesday revealed over half of Tasmanians did not support the Voice, but Ms Archer said the referendum was "going to be close."
"Referendums are always difficult and this this one will be no different to that, and that is important," Ms Archer said.
"I believe that we have not done enough over a long period of time in this country to advance Aboriginal reconciliation.
"Aboriginal people have told us that they want to have this voice, they want to have this mechanism, this advisory body to take their views directly to government."
Mr Albanese said in Hobart earlier in the day that he was "very positive" about how the vote will go in Tasmania.
"Four of the five federal members here in Tasmania, across the spectrum an independent, a Liberal and Labor members, are all going to be campaigning for 'yes'," Mr Albanese said.
"This is very clear proposition, to recognise first nations people in our constitution and listen to them about matters that affect their lives, so as to get better results."
He said Australia must do something different after 122 years of "Indigenous disadvantage."
"If we do the same thing, we should expect the same outcomes," he said.
"We have an eight-year life expectancy gap, a young Indigenous male is more likely to go to jail than to go to university."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.