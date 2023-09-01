One Launceston magistrate deemed a $600 fine an appropriate alternative to 39 hours of community service left incomplete after a decade.
Jarret Anthony McCall attended Launceston Magistrates Court on August 30 and asked magistrate Ken Stanton to "please" re-sentence him over a range of offences committed more than a decade ago.
These included drug possession and multiple assaults, including a 2010 episode where McCall reached into another man's vehicle, opened the door with such force as to damage the hinges, grabbed the man by the shirt and told him he was "contemplating whether an assault charge was worth it".
The 41-year-old Kings Meadows resident was sentenced to 140 hours of community service, and completed 101 hours before he stopped attending in 2013.
Asked by Mr Stanton why, McCall said although the "ladies at corrections" and volunteers at the Northern Suburbs Community Centre were "lovely" he sustained a back injury and so stopped showing up.
"Even light work wasn't suitable," McCall said.
"It wasn't fair on them, or me."
As an alternative, McCall asked for a fine and was challenged by the magistrate as to why he felt that was an adequate alternative especially given the back injury dated to before the initial sentence.
"I think I acted in good faith," McCall said.
Mr Stanton said McCall had been "fortunate not to receive a prison sentence" for what had been several serious offences.
The magistrate also noted a considerable length of time had passed between the initial sentence being handed down and the re-sentencing, which could lessen the impact of any new sentence.
After some consideration, Mr Stanton cancelled the outstanding community correction order, and fined McCall $600.
