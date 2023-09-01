The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Launceston magistrate issues fine on decade-old serious offences

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A $600 fine was a suitable alternative to 39 community service hours. File picture
A $600 fine was a suitable alternative to 39 community service hours. File picture

One Launceston magistrate deemed a $600 fine an appropriate alternative to 39 hours of community service left incomplete after a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.