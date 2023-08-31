David Brown, a Year 12 student at Launceston Christian School, who represented Australia at the International Science Olympiad has come away from the competition with great success.
The International Science Olympiad is a competition which brings together the top high school STEM students from each country who are tested with various scientific challenges in front of a world-class panel of scientists.
David earned a place on Australia's Earth Science team at the Olympiad and competed with seven other students from around the country.
The Australian team won silver for their group project which investigated the effects of an organic sewage system and the effects it has on soil.
The group spent a few days of sampling and testing in Northern New South Wales and created a presentation which they delivered and defended during the competition.
"That netted us a silver medal," David said.
The team looked at whether organically digested human effluence could be used in agriculture and how it could be implemented.
"The main piece of feedback we got was just how well put together our project was."
But what really impressed the judges was the team's knowledge of how this sort of system could be implemented on a larger scale, he said.
David had a long road to getting a spot on Australia's national team and had to go through multiple qualifying rounds.
David started the journey to the International Olympiad in Year 11 after sitting a three-hour exam. The top 24 students from each division were then sent off to a training camp for two weeks in Canberra. At the camp, they were introduced to university level science modules and were set an investigative assignment and exam.
David was among the top eight students from the environmental category who made up the Australian earth science team for the international competition.
In addition to the Australian team winning silver, David also won a silver medal and bronze medal for his individual efforts in various categories.
There were around 200 students representing over 40 countries at the Olympiad and meeting people from different parts of the world was an "amazing" experience, David said.
One of key scientific problems he's passionate about is climate change as well as the field of earth science in general.
It's a field that gets looked over and he hopes that it will become a stronger component of the Australian education system.
In addition to his teachers, David says his success was due to the fundraising support that he received from Riverside Lions Club and the Sunrise Rotary Club.
David's mentor and former science teacher Janette Boyle said that he had a long history of competing in science challenges and had begun mentoring younger students.
"David's always been well and truly front and centre of that and always has done exceptionally well."
The school is excited about David's success as it's a first for Launceston Christian School, she said.
"It's just so exciting and after having implemented these programmes for a number of years at the school to see students like David come through and to be able to fly and be the future in Australia."
