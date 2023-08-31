The Launceston Horticultural Society will celebrate two "first flowering" events at its upcoming Early Spring Show: the season's and its own.
The Society is commemorating its 185-year running tradition of floral excellence at this year's annual, two-day quarterly seasonal show in Evandale on the September 2 weekend.
Founded in 1883, the group is the longest continual horticultural society in the country - and the second oldest on the planet - and hosts four shows yearly for summer, autumn, and early and late spring.
For this year's Early Spring show, the exhibitors - who'll showcase daffodils, camellias, cut flowers, cacti and even succulents and Bonsai - have eagerly snipped away in preparation of presenting their best blooms on a "momentous occasion".
Horticultural Society member Norma Purton said this year's Early Spring Show was extraordinarily special because of the remarkable milestone.
"It's truly amazing and I think we can see the mark that the Society has left on Launceston," she said.
That mark includes City Park, once the Society's "gardens" before being gifted in trust to the citizens of Launceston in 1863.
Alongside the physical reminders of the society's 185 -year history is City Park's bronze statue of the renowned colonial botanist Ronald Campbell Gunn, the Society's first president.
To complement its historical theme, the Early Spring Show will feature rice-paper made Victorian dresses by Tasmanian artist Stephanie Reynolds, whose work is currently on display at Launceston's QVMAG.
Exhibits at the show will host stunning plants of "almost every spring variety able to be grown in Tasmania" and will include a number of stalls from expert growers and specialists.
The show will also feature live music, food stalls and vans and a wide variety of plants for sale, with judging commencing at noon each day to crown the best flowers of the day.
"It's quite a garden festival and we're looking forward to it a great deal," Ms Purton said.
The Early Spring Show will be held at Evandale Memorial Hall on Saturday, September 2 from 2 to 5pm and Sunday, September 3, from 9am to 4pm. Entry is $3 at the gate.
